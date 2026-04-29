Harbor Logistics Announces Leadership Transition and Appointment of Scott Auslund as Chief Executive Officer

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor Logistics ("Harbor" or the "Company"), a Charleston, S.C.-based port-centric logistics platform providing integrated warehousing, transloading and drayage services, announced Scott Auslund as its next Chief Executive Officer, effective May 4, 2026.

Scott Auslund Headshot

Appointed by the Company's Board of Directors, Auslund brings more than 15 years of experience in transportation and logistics, with a proven track record of scaling operations and driving value creation. He brings direct expertise in warehousing and transportation, capabilities that are core to Harbor's service offering and central to the Company's strategic priorities going forward. Joining the Charleston headquarters from Greenville, South Carolina, he understands the needs and opportunities of South Carolina's ports and the regional commercial base.

Most recently, Auslund led global operations for loop.com as its Chief Operations Officer, where he managed the integration of two back-to-back acquisitions and grew the business while maintaining a high level of customer success. Previously he served as the CEO of tech-enabled freight services company Data2Logistics, transforming the business into a "customer obsessed" culture, and CEO of GR Holdings (Gulf Relay and Mariner brands), transforming an asset heavy trucking company into a diversified 3PL/4PL logistics company. Earlier in his career he held roles at Mariner, Covenant Logistics, Transplace and United Parcel Service, all focused on strategically scaling businesses and driving supply chain and logistics success.

"We are excited to welcome Scott to Harbor at such a critical moment for the platform," said Marc Kramer, Chairman of the Board, Harbor Logistics. "His operational depth and sector-specific experience make him exceptionally well-suited to lead Harbor into its next chapter. We have a strong foundation now, after a period of successful integration and expansion, and we believe the best is ahead for this business, our customers and our team."

"I am energized by the opportunity in front of Harbor," said Auslund. "The Company has built a differentiated platform in an attractive and growing market. I look forward to partnering with the team to accelerate growth and deliver continued value for our customers and stakeholders."

Auslund succeeds Kevin Shuba, who joined Harbor at a pivotal moment in the Company's development, navigating a period of integration and expansion across its Southeast footprint. Drawing on more than 30 years of experience across transportation and logistics, Shuba brought experienced operational leadership that solidified Harbor's capabilities and market position during a critical growth phase.

"Kevin stepped into Harbor at an important inflection point and delivered the grounded leadership the business needed," said Allison Kingsley, Founder and Partner of NOVA Infrastructure, Harbor's owner. "Under his stewardship, the Company made significant progress integrating its operations and expanding its presence across key Southeastern markets. We are grateful for his contributions to Harbor and wish him well in his future endeavors."

Harbor is continuing to invest in its Charleston-area footprint and broader Southeast network, with a focus on supporting customer growth, expanding partnerships and growing its team. Recent investment milestones include the grand opening of its 621,000 square foot warehouse in Dorchester County and breaking ground on its soybean transload facility in Berkeley County. The company expects to announce additional leadership hires in the coming weeks.

About Harbor Logistics

Harbor Logistics is a port-centric logistics platform providing integrated warehousing, transloading, drayage and transportation solutions. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, the Company operates a network of strategically located and rail-served facilities serving key port and inland markets across the Southeastern United States.

SOURCE Harbor Logistics