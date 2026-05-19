Harbor Logistics Announces Two Transportation and Supply Chain Executive Hires

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor Logistics has announced the addition of two experienced logistics and transportation professionals to its leadership team with the hiring of Park Williams as Senior Vice President of Sales and Jeff Martin as Vice President of Transportation.

Williams brings more than two decades of experience in global logistics, supply chain strategy and business development leadership. In his new role, he will lead enterprise sales, revenue development and customer growth initiatives across Harbor's service portfolio.

Park Williams (Senior Vice President of Sales) and Jeff Martin (Vice President of Transportation)

Prior to joining Harbor Logistics, Williams held various roles, both in sales and operations, with Mallory Alexander, GXO Logistics, and PSA BDP, where he led business development and sales efforts across North and Latin America. Throughout his career, he has built and led high-performing sales organizations while helping clients navigate increasingly complex supply chain environments.

Martin joins Harbor Logistics with extensive experience leading large-scale transportation and fleet operations across multiple markets and industries. As Vice President of Transportation, he will oversee the company's transportation operations, with responsibility for compliance, operational performance, driver development and network growth.

Martin previously served in leadership roles with Keenan Advantage Group, Trimac Transportation, Maines Paper & Foodservice, Rite Aid and Panera Bread. Over the course of his career, he has managed multi-site transportation networks, led operational integrations and implemented performance initiatives focused on reliability, accountability and efficiency.

"Park and Jeff each bring a tremendous depth of operational and industry experience that aligns well with where Harbor Logistics is headed as a company," said Scott Auslund, CEO of Harbor Logistics. "Park has a strong track record of building relationships and a practical, end‑to‑end understanding of customer supply chain challenges, while Jeff has consistently led complex transportation operations with a focus on performance, safety and team development. We're excited to welcome both of them to Harbor."

Williams said Harbor Logistics' reputation and long-term vision made the opportunity especially compelling.

"Harbor has built a strong foundation and a highly respected operation," Williams said. "What stood out to me was the company's commitment to relationships, responsiveness and delivering practical solutions for customers. I'm looking forward to helping build on that momentum and supporting the company's long-term growth."

Martin said he was drawn to Harbor Logistics' operational mindset and growth trajectory.

"This is a company that understands the importance of execution and investing in people," Martin said. "There's a strong team here and a clear focus on building scalable operations the right way. I'm excited to work alongside everyone to continue strengthening the transportation side of the business and supporting future growth."

About Harbor Logistics

Harbor Logistics is a port-centric logistics platform providing integrated warehousing, transloading, drayage and transportation solutions. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, the Company operates a network of strategically located and rail-served facilities serving key port and inland markets across the Southeastern United States.

SOURCE Harbor Logistics