Harbour BioMed to Present the Latest Progress of the First-in-Class Fully Human Anti-B7H7/HHLA2 Monoclonal Antibody HBM1020 at the ESMO Congress 2024

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SUZHOU, China , July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed (the "Company"; HKEX: 02142), a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutics focusing on oncology and immunology, announced today that the Company will release the latest clinical data on its first-in-class fully human anti-B7H7/HHLA2 monoclonal antibody, HBM1020, for advanced solid tumors at the ESMO Congress 2024, taking place from September 13-17, 2024, in Barcelona, Spain.

HBM1020, generated from Harbour Mice® H2L2 transgenic mice platform, is the first therapeutic monoclonal antibody against B7H7/HHLA2 to have entered clinical development globally. Data from the dose-escalation study of a phase I, multi-center, open-label trial (NCT05824663) demonstrated the promising safety and tolerability profiles of HBM1020 in patients with advanced solid tumors.

The findings will be displayed as a poster presentation during the ESMO Congress 2024. Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Ph I Dose-Escalation Study of HBM1020, a Novel Anti-B7H7 Antibody in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors

Presentation Number: 1010P

Onsite Poster Display Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Speaker: Jason Henry

All accepted abstracts will be published online on the ESMO website.

About HBM1020

HBM1020 is a first-in-class fully human monoclonal antibody generated from Harbour Mice® H2L2 transgenic mice platform, targeting B7H7/HHLA2.

B7H7, also known as HHLA2, is a novel immune modulatory molecule belonging to the B7 family. The B7 family is of central importance in regulating the T-cell response, making these pathways very attractive in cancer immunotherapy. Most of the validated targets in immune-oncology so far are related to B7 family, including PD-(L)1, and CTLA-4. The therapies against B7 family targets have already shifted the paradigm for cancer therapy with outstanding clinical benefits. As a newly discovered member of the B7 family, B7H7 expression is found non-overlapping with PD-L1 expression in multiple tumor types, which indicates an alternative immune evasion pathway besides PD-(L)1. In PD-L1 negative/ refractory patients, B7H7 potentially plays a critical role for tumor cells to escape immune surveillance. HBM1020 can enhance anti-tumor immunity by blocking the novel immune checkpoint target. Preclinical data demonstrated its immune activation and anti-tumor functional activities.

With its innovative biology mechanisms, HBM1020 presents a novel anti-tumor therapeutics complementary to PD-(L)1 therapeutics to patients, especially for PD-L1 negative/refractory patients.

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutics focusing on immunology and oncology. The Company is building its robust portfolio and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capability, collaborations with co-discovery and co-development partners, and select acquisitions.

The proprietary antibody technology platforms Harbour Mice® generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in two heavy and two light chains (H2L2) format, as well as heavy chain only (HCAb) format. Building upon the HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE®) bispecific antibody technology is capable of delivering tumor-killing effects unachievable by traditional combination therapies. Integrating Harbour Mice®, and HBICE® with a single B cell cloning platform, our antibody discovery engine is highly unique and efficient for the development of next-generation therapeutic antibodies. For further information, please refer to www.harbourbiomed.com.

