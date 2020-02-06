Harbour Group Acquires Stainless Hose Fittings

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SHF, Inc. ("SHF") is now part of the Harbour Group family of companies, Jeff Fox, Harbour Group's chairman and chief executive officer, announced today. Terms of the asset transaction were not disclosed.

SHF is a distributor of stainless adaptors, fluid power fittings, instrumentation fittings, and valves. As a supplier of repair and maintenance parts to a variety of end markets, including marine, industrial, chemical, and oil and gas, SHF stocks high-quality, hard-to-find parts in metric and imperial sizes. SHF also manufactures custom parts with short lead times. The business, which is based in Pasadena, Tex., was founded in 2002 by Michael Chapman, who will continue in his capacity as president.

"We are excited to have SHF join the Harbour Group family," Mr. Fox said. "With a focus on quality products and superior customer service, the company has established itself as a go-to provider in its markets. Michael has built a great business. With the combination of SHF and Harbour Group, we expect to accelerate SHF's growth in both current and new markets."

Mr. Chapman commented, "Harbour Group is a great partner to take the business to the next level. Harbour Group has a track record of building similar businesses and will be a powerful driver of success for our customers, employees, and suppliers. With strong operational and industry expertise, specifically in industrial distribution, we are excited for the opportunities that lie ahead."

About Harbour Group

Harbour Group is a privately owned, operations focused company based in St. Louis, Missouri. Harbour Group's companies are engaged in manufacturing and distribution across diverse industries including stainless hose fittings, condition monitoring devices, machine control solutions, wireless control solutions, fence and gate hardware systems, interior wallcoverings and fabrics, LED lighting, flow control, scientific products and lab ware, thermal management solutions, boiler systems, professional diagnostic and repair tools, and auxiliary plastic processing equipment. Since its founding in 1976, Harbour Group has acquired 211 companies in 47 different industries.

