Harbour Group Acquires Symmons

ST. LOUIS, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmons Industries, Inc. and Symmons Connected LLC ("Symmons") are now part of the Harbour Group family of companies, Jeff Fox, Harbour Group's chairman and chief executive officer, announced today. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1939 and based in Braintree, Mass., Symmons is a leading manufacturer of specification-grade plumbing products, including shower systems, faucets, valves, accessories, and repair parts for a variety of end markets. Additionally, through its Evolution AI-First software platform, the company provides smart water management solutions for commercial building applications. Tim O'Keeffe, a third-generation member of the ownership family, is CEO.

"The O'Keeffe family and Symmons team have built an outstanding business," said Mr. Fox. "We are humbled that Tim and his family have partnered with us for the next phase of the company's growth. Symmons has several new product launches and growth initiatives under way. Those programs, combined with its strong foundation, great people, and our support will create exciting opportunities for the employees and customers of Symmons."

Mr. O'Keeffe added, "Harbour Group has demonstrated repeated success in the flow control and building products sectors. We believe that their operational expertise and ability to drive complementary acquisitions will enable us to accelerate our strategic growth plans. It was exceptionally important to me and my family to select the best partner to create opportunities for our people and enhance our brand and family's legacy, and we're confident we have found that with Harbour Group."

About Harbour Group

Harbour Group is a privately owned operations-focused company based in St. Louis, Missouri. Harbour Group's companies are engaged in manufacturing and distribution across diverse industries, including control solutions, supply chain condition monitoring solutions, remote monitoring solutions, specialty fittings, professional diagnostic and repair tools, specialty chemicals, pet coat care products, outdoor living products, thermal management solutions, and auxiliary plastic processing equipment. Since its founding in 1976, Harbour Group has acquired 236 companies in 51 different industries.

For more information, please contact

Paul Wagman, 314-606-1283, [email protected]

SOURCE Harbour Group