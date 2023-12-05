Harbour Group Partners with Texcel

News provided by

Harbour Group

05 Dec, 2023, 16:25 ET

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The business of Trelltex, Inc., which does business as Texcel, has joined the Harbour Group family of companies, Jeff Fox, Harbour Group's chairman and chief executive officer, announced today.  Texcel will operate alongside Harbour's other specialty-flow component businesses, Stainless Hose Fittings (SHF), Omega One, and AMFM. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Texcel is a leading branded supplier of premium quality industrial hoses, fluid sealing and hydraulic products, as well as services.  Significant investments in customer service and substantial product line expansions have given the company impressive growth. Founded in 1981 in Houston, Texcel currently operates out of facilities in Texas, Illinois, Delaware, Alabama, and Colorado to serve customers across the country.

Mr. Fox commented, "Ed Nasta and his team have built a great business, and this is a transformative partnership for our specialty flow components platform.  The combination of Texcel's product offering, high quality standards, and exceptional delivery capabilities with our broad inventory of stainless fittings and adapters creates a unique offering in the fluid power and conveyance world.  We couldn't be more excited."

Ed Nasta, Texcel's CEO and investor commented, "Texcel has many exciting opportunities on the horizon, and I thought long and hard about who the best partner would be to help us realize those opportunities.  The Harbour Group family is a great fit with our organization with respect to culture, a customer-first, highly service-oriented attitude, and a strong desire to invest and grow our businesses to better serve our customers and suppliers, while creating more opportunities for our employees."

"Texcel's well recognized and highly respected brand, national distribution footprint, and extensive product offering represent a tremendous value add for our customers," said John Ducharme, CEO of SHF.  "I am very impressed by the entire team at Texcel and look forward to working closely with them as we grow our business."

About SHF, Omega One, and AMFM
SHF, Omega One, and AMFM operate as a unified business platform supplying stainless-steel adapters, fluid power fittings, braid bands, instrumentation fittings, and valves.  As a supplier to a variety of end markets, including marine, industrial, chemical, and oil and gas, the company stocks high-quality, hard-to-find parts in metric and imperial sizes.  The business is actively pursuing additional acquisition opportunities throughout the fluid power and flow control industries.  The business is headquartered in Houston.

About Harbour Group
Harbour Group is a privately owned operations-focused company based in St. Louis, Missouri.  Harbour Group's companies are engaged in manufacturing and distribution across diverse industries, including specialty chemicals, outdoor living products, specialty fittings, remote monitoring solutions, control solutions, LED lighting, flow control, thermal management solutions, boiler systems, professional diagnostic and repair tools, and auxiliary plastic processing equipment.  Since its founding in 1976, Harbour Group has acquired 228 companies in 49 different industries.

SOURCE Harbour Group

Also from this source

Harbour Group's DecksDirect Acquires DIY Home Center

DecksDirect, a Harbour Group company, has acquired DIY Home Center, LLC ("DIY"), Jeff Fox, Harbour Group's chairman and chief executive officer,...

Harbour Group's Cattron Acquires BWI Eagle, LLC

Cattron, a subsidiary of Control Solutions, a Harbour Group company, has acquired BWI Eagle, LLC ("BWI Eagle"), Jeff Fox, Harbour Group's chairman...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.