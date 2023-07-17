Harbour Group's Cattron Acquires BWI Eagle, LLC

News provided by

Harbour Group

17 Jul, 2023, 12:45 ET

ST. LOUIS, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cattron, a subsidiary of Control Solutions, a Harbour Group company, has acquired BWI Eagle, LLC ("BWI Eagle"), Jeff Fox, Harbour Group's chairman and chief executive officer, announced today. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

BWI Eagle designs and manufactures industrial wireless remote controls, conveyor speed switches, proximity sensors and other electronic specialty products that increase safety and productivity in commercial, industrial, and residential applications. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Butler, Pa.

Mr. Fox commented, "BWI Eagle further expands Cattron's market leading product offering and extensive application knowledge. BWI's products add to our safety solutions offering, complementing a portfolio that addresses a full range of customer requirements. BWI Eagle is a well-established brand in the U.S. market with a customer-centric focus offering products configured to meet specific needs and applications." 

Ryan Wooten, CEO of Control Solutions, added: "The addition of the BWI Eagle portfolio further enhances our ability to offer complete solutions to our customers. Together with BWI Eagle, we have additional options for range, functionality, and safety levels which will allow us to serve customers in new markets and better serve existing customers seeking additional control and safety products."

About Control Solutions

Control Solutions and its subsidiaries provide an extensive suite of machine control solutions, including remote control, engine control, process automation and telemetry, to industrial equipment markets under the Cattron, LOFA, Tyro, and DynaGen brands.

About Harbour Group

Harbour Group is a privately owned operations-focused company based in St. Louis, Missouri. Harbour Group's companies are engaged in manufacturing and distribution across diverse industries, including specialty chemicals, outdoor living products, specialty fittings, remote monitoring solutions, control solutions, LED lighting, flow control, thermal management solutions, boiler systems, professional diagnostic and repair tools, and auxiliary plastic processing equipment. Since its founding in 1976, Harbour Group has acquired 226 companies in 49 different industries.

SOURCE Harbour Group

Also from this source

Harbour Group's SpotSee Acquires Marathon Products, Inc.

Harbour Group Acquires Americo

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.