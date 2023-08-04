Harbour Group's DecksDirect Acquires DIY Home Center

News provided by

Harbour Group

04 Aug, 2023, 09:38 ET

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DecksDirect, a Harbour Group company, has acquired DIY Home Center, LLC ("DIY"), Jeff Fox, Harbour Group's chairman and chief executive officer, announced today.  Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

DIY is an online building products distributor focused on deck components and other select exterior building products. DIY offers exceptional and personalized service for every project serving both professional builders and homeowners.   The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisc.

Mr. Fox commented, "DIY further expands DecksDirect's product offering in the outdoor building products segment in addition to providing access to new customers through multiple distribution channels. Like DecksDirect, DIY has a proven track record of providing excellent customer service." 

Mike Hollenstein, CEO of DecksDirect said "We are thrilled to welcome DIY Homecenter to the DecksDirect family of outdoor living products and leading DIY project supply e-commerce platform. The product offerings of the two companies greatly complement each other, and both companies share a commitment to personalized service and fast home delivery. We are excited by the opportunity to grow both brands."

About DecksDirect

DecksDirect is a direct-to-job-site distributor of premium deck products. Through a well-established e-commerce platform, the company offers a uniquely broad line of in-stock products including composite decking, railing, lighting, and other deck accessories. The company is based in Minneapolis, Minn.

About Harbour Group
Harbour Group is a privately owned operations-focused company based in St. Louis, Missouri.  Harbour Group's companies are engaged in manufacturing and distribution across diverse industries, including specialty chemicals, outdoor living products, specialty fittings, remote monitoring solutions, control solutions, LED lighting, flow control, thermal management solutions, boiler systems, professional diagnostic and repair tools, and auxiliary plastic processing equipment.  Since its founding in 1976, Harbour Group has acquired 227 companies in 49 different industries.

SOURCE Harbour Group

Also from this source

Harbour Group's Cattron Acquires BWI Eagle, LLC

Harbour Group's SpotSee Acquires Marathon Products, Inc.

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.