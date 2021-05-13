Harbour Group's Marshall Excelsior Acquires Certain Assets of Hurricane Products

ST. LOUIS, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshall Excelsior Company ("MEC"), a Harbour Group company, has acquired certain assets of Ken Larsen, Inc., which does business as Hurricane Products ("Hurricane"), Jeff Fox, Harbour Group's chairman and chief executive officer, announced today. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Hurricane, based in Valencia, California, is a leading manufacturer of regulators primarily sold to the RV and camping equipment markets.

Mr. Fox commented, "We think Hurricane is an excellent addition to MEC and will enhance our access into additional end markets. MEC has been focused on expanding its regulator offerings and Hurricane represents a great opportunity for us to do so."

"We are excited about the addition of Hurricane to the MEC platform," said Pat Donovan of MEC. "It improves our cost position and provides direct access to the RV and camping equipment end markets."

Ken Larsen, CEO of Hurricane commented, "Hurricane's regulator offering is a great fit with MEC. We believe this product category will continue to grow under MEC leadership."

About Marshall Excelsior

Marshall Excelsior is a leading designer, manufacturer and supplier of mission-critical, highly engineered flow control products used in the transportation, storage, and consumption of compressed and liquefied gases. Over the past 40 years, MEC has provided a variety of solutions, including fittings, adapters, valves, regulators, pigtails, gauges, and accessories, to its growing base of customers. MEC's products support various critical applications including bulk storage, transport, industrial, commercial, medical, domestic, and recreational vehicles. The company is headquartered in Marshall, Michigan.

About Harbour Group

Harbour Group is a privately owned, operations focused company based in St. Louis, Missouri. Harbour Group's companies are engaged in manufacturing and distribution across diverse industries including control solutions, remote monitoring solutions, fence and gate hardware systems, interior wallcoverings and fabrics, LED lighting, flow control, scientific products and lab ware, thermal management solutions, boiler systems, professional diagnostic and repair tools, stainless fittings and auxiliary plastic processing equipment. Since its founding in 1976, Harbour Group has acquired 216 companies in 47 different industries.

