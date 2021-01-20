Harbour Group's Marshall Excelsior Acquires the Assets of CPC-Cryolab and Rockwood Swendeman

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshall Excelsior Company ("MEC"), a Harbour Group company, has acquired the assets of CPC-Cryolab and Rockwood Swendeman ("CPC"), Jeff Fox, Harbour Group's chairman and chief executive officer, announced today. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

CPC-Cryolab is a leading provider of liquid hydrogen and liquid helium valves; Rockwood Swendeman focuses on cryogenic safety relief valves. The companies, based in Tampa, Fla., serve cryogenics end markets throughout the world.

Mr. Fox commented, "We think CPC is a tremendous complement to MEC and will expand our reach into cryogenic end markets. The combination of the businesses provides the opportunity to expand the offering of market leading products to a broader customer base. We are excited to have the CPC team join the MEC and Harbour family."

"CPC is a fantastic fit with MEC. It provides a cryogenic platform we can build upon," said, Pat Donovan, CEO of MEC. "MEC has been focused on expanding into cryogenic applications and CPC represents a great opportunity for us to do so."

Stan Levandowski, Manager of CPC commented, "CPC's cryogenic offering is a great fit with MEC. We are looking forward to working with MEC to continue building the cryogenics business. We are pleased to join MEC and look forward to being a part of the Harbour Group family and having access to their operational, acquisition and strategic resources."

About Marshall Excelsior

Marshall Excelsior is a leading designer, manufacturer and supplier of mission-critical, highly engineered flow control products used in the transportation, storage, and consumption of compressed and liquefied gases. Over the past 40 years, MEC has provided a variety of solutions, including fittings, adapters, valves, regulators, pigtails, gauges, and accessories, to its growing base of customers. MEC's products support various critical applications including bulk storage, transport, industrial, commercial, medical, domestic, and recreational vehicles. The company is headquartered in Marshall, Michigan.

About Harbour Group

Harbour Group is a privately owned, operations focused company based in St. Louis, Missouri. Harbour Group's companies are engaged in manufacturing and distribution across diverse industries including control solutions, remote monitoring solutions, fence and gate hardware systems, interior wallcoverings and fabrics, LED lighting, flow control, scientific products and lab ware, thermal management solutions, boiler systems, professional diagnostic and repair tools, stainless fittings, and auxiliary plastic processing equipment. Since its founding in 1976, Harbour Group has acquired 214 companies in 47 different industries.

SOURCE Harbour Group