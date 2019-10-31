Harbour Group's SP Industries Acquires i-Dositecno

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SP Industries, Inc., a Harbour Group company, acquired Irta Dosificacio I Technologia S.L. i-Dositecno ("i-Dositecno"), Jeff Fox, Harbour Group's chairman and chief executive officer, announced today. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

i-Dositecno is a global provider of complete sterile filling lines for pharmaceutical, cosmetic and ophthalmic applications. The company is based in Mataro, Spain, near Barcelona. Oriol Casoliva, the founder, will become part of the SP Industries leadership team.

Mr. Fox commented, "i-Dositecno is well-known within the aseptic pharmaceutical manufacturing space and enhances SP Industries' product offerings across pharmaceutical fill-finish manufacturing solutions. With i-Dositecno's footprint in Europe and Asia, and SP's footprint in the U.S., the combined business is better positioned to serve the market on a global scale. We are excited about the addition of i-Dositecno to the SP Brand and look forward to providing an enhanced offering to our customers."

"i-Dositecno has a well-earned reputation for producing high-quality equipment complemented by strong software engineering capabilities and innovative servicing and support," said Brian Larkin, CEO of SP Industries. "At SP we are continually focused on bringing value to our customer relationships. i-Dositecno's current portfolio, engineering expertise and broad capabilities around liquid filling, particularly for syringes and other cartridge devices in addition to vials, are a very strategic complement to our freeze dryers and aseptic vial processing lines. With the addition of i-Dositecno to our SP brand, we now join a very select group of manufacturers with the capability to provide full lines."

Mr. Casoliva commented, "i-Dositecno's quality sterile filling lines are a perfect fit to complement SP's offerings. We are excited to offer our joint customers a full suite of products in the growing pharmaceutical market. We are also looking forward to the operational resources we will gain through our partnership with Harbour Group."

About SP Industries

SP Industries, Inc. (SP), is a leading global provider of state-of-the-art fill-finish drug manufacturing solutions, laboratory equipment, research, pilot and production freeze dryers, laboratory supplies and specialty glassware. SP's products support research and production across diverse end user markets including pharmaceutical, scientific, industrial, aeronautic, semiconductor and healthcare. SP Industries is headquartered in Warminster, Pennsylvania with production facilities in the USA and Europe.

About Harbour Group

Harbour Group is a privately owned, operations focused company based in St. Louis, Missouri. Harbour Group's companies are engaged in manufacturing and distribution across diverse industries including wireless control solutions, fence and gate hardware systems, interior wallcoverings and fabrics, LED lighting, flow control, scientific products and lab ware, thermal management solutions, boiler systems, professional diagnostic and repair tools, and auxiliary plastic processing equipment. Since its founding in 1976, Harbour Group has acquired 209 companies in 45 different industries.

