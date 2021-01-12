Harbour Group's SpotSee Holdings Acquires TMC Hallcrest and LCR Hallcrest

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpotSee Holdings ("SpotSee"), a Harbour Group company, has acquired TMC Hallcrest and LCR Hallcrest ("Hallcrest"), Jeff Fox, Harbour Group's chairman and chief executive, announced today. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Hallcrest develops and manufactures color-changing temperature indication products. The companies offer a broad portfolio of irreversible and reversible temperature labels used to indicate temperature excursions across a wide range of industrial, transportation, medical device, sterilization, food, and printing applications. Additionally, the companies manufacture forehead thermometers for monitoring patients during surgical procedures, among other applications. TMC Hallcrest is headquartered in Flintshire, United Kingdom, and LCR Hallcrest is headquartered in Glenview, Ill., United States.

Mr. Fox commented, "The addition of Hallcrest broadens SpotSee's offering of temperature indicators and makes SpotSee the market leader across shock, tilt and temperature indication and monitoring. The combination of the businesses offers significant opportunities to bring new products and capabilities to the broader customer base. With Harbour Group's operations and acquisitions expertise, we look forward to continuing to expand both organically as well as through acquisition."

Russell Booth, Managing Director of TMC Hallcrest, stated, "We are very excited to join forces with SpotSee to expand the distribution of our irreversible indicator product portfolio worldwide and to unite our new-product development initiatives."

Rocky Sapienza, VP of Operations of LCR Hallcrest added, "We look forward to the next phase for our business as we combine with SpotSee. We see our complementary customer bases and products coming together to reinforce our position as a market leader in the temperature indication market."

Tony Fonk, CEO and President of SpotSee, stated, "We are thrilled by the combination of Hallcrest and SpotSee to create a world leader in the growing temperature indication and monitoring market. Hallcrest has a strong reputation in temperature indication serving the medical, industrial and consumer markets. We believe Harbour Group's strategic, operational, and acquisition expertise gathered over many years will continue to be a valuable resource to help our business grow. We look forward to providing an enhanced and innovative global product offering by combining these three great companies."

About SpotSee Holdings

SpotSee Holdings develops and manufactures shock, vibration, temperature, and other environmental condition monitoring solutions for in-transit, in-plant, and in-storage applications. The company offers a broad portfolio of branded products including indicator devices, RFID, Bluetooth, satellite, and cellular connected devices that provide real-time tracking, monitoring, and reporting capabilities. The company is headquartered in Dallas.

About Harbour Group

Harbour Group is a privately owned, operations focused company based in St. Louis, Missouri. Harbour Group's companies are engaged in manufacturing and distribution across diverse industries including control solutions, remote monitoring solutions, fence and gate hardware systems, interior wallcoverings and fabrics, LED lighting, flow control, scientific products and lab ware, thermal management solutions, boiler systems, professional diagnostic and repair tools, stainless fittings and auxiliary plastic processing equipment. Since its founding in 1976, Harbour Group has acquired 213 companies in 47 different industries.

