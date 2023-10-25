HarbourView Equity Partners Acquires Select Recorded Music and Publishing Assets of Rock Icons Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

HarbourView Equity Partners

Oct. 25, 2023

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global alternative asset management company HarbourView Equity Partners (HarbourView) announced today it has agreed to purchase a share of multi-Grammy winning artist Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo's recorded music and publishing assets.

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo are among the most formidable power couples in rock history. Together, they created a sound that deeply impacted the sonic landscape of the 1980s.

Pat Benatar's staggering vocals and take-no-prisoners attitude, along with Neil Giraldo's trailblazing artistry as a guitarist, producer and songwriter forged the undeniable chemistry and unique sound that created some of rocks most memorable hits including "We Belong," "Invincible," "Love is a Battlefield," "Promises In The Dark," "We Live For Love," "Heartbreaker" and "Hell Is For Children."

Together, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo have created two multi-platinum, five platinum and three gold albums, as well as nineteen Top 40 hits. They have sold over thirty million records worldwide and have won an unprecedented four consecutive Grammy awards. Their rock and roll love affair has endured for more than three and a half decades. Pat and Neil continue to tour, selling out concerts everywhere.

"We are overjoyed to welcome into our repertoire the iconic catalog of Pat and Neil. The works are cross generational, inspirational and a perfect complement to our portfolio. The music spans generations and has seen us through moments of hope and healing. We are grateful to be stewards of this canon of work and look forward to partnering with Pat and Neil."

HarbourView is a multi-strategy, global investment firm focused on investment opportunities in the entertainment and media space. The firm's distinctly diverse portfolio features thousands of titles spanning numerous genres, eras, and artists, amounting to a diversified catalog of ~24,000+ songs across both master recordings and publishing income streams.

The company strives to be the standard for excellence and integrity in investing in assets and companies driven by premier intellectual property, with experience in and around esoteric asset classes, including in music, film, TV, and sports.

Derek Crownover at Loeb & Loeb served as legal counsel to HarbourView in this transaction. Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo were represented by Gary Gilbert at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About HarbourView Equity Partners

HarbourView Equity Partners is a global investment firm founded by Sherrese Clarke Soares focused on the entertainment and media markets. The firm seeks businesses or assets powered by IP and investment opportunities that aim to build enduring value and returns.

HarbourView has been extremely active since launching in 2021, acquiring over 45 music catalogs to date. The firm's distinctly diverse portfolio features thousands of titles spanning numerous genres, eras, and artists, amounting to a diversified catalog of ~24,000+ songs across both master recordings and publishing income streams. In addition to music, HarbourView is focused on opportunities to support premium content across the entertainment, sports, and media sectors.

The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

