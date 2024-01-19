HarbourView Equity Partners Purchases Select Recorded and Publishing Assets of R&B Artist Jeremih

News provided by

HarbourView Equity Partners

19 Jan, 2024, 17:00 ET

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative asset management company HarbourView Equity Partners (HarbourView) is expanding in the R&B and hip-hop space, announcing today that it has agreed to partner with Jeremih to purchase certain recorded and publishing assets from the singer, songwriter, and record producer.

With a distinctive fusion of R&B, hip-hop, and pop complemented by smooth vocals and catchy melodies, Jeremih cemented his place in the music industry in 2009 with his debut hit single "Birthday Sex." The slow-jam remained on the Billboard Top 10 chart for an impressive 20 weeks.  

Since the success of "Birthday Sex," Jeremih has released three studio albums and collaborated with several major artists such as 50 Cent, YG, Lil Wayne, and Ty Dolla $ign, among others. His repertoire of chart-topping tracks includes "Oui," "All The Time," "Down on Me," "Impatient," and the 5x multi-platinum certified hit "Don't Tell Em."

Jeremih has earned an iHeart Radio Music Award for Hip-Hop/R&B Song of the Year with his track "Don't Tell 'Em" and secured a Grammy nomination for best R&B performance for hit song "Planes."

"Jeremih's hit songs including "Oui", "All The Time", and "Don't Tell Em" experienced far reaching success, transcending global audiences and cultures and paved the way for a new generation of R&B artists," says HarbourView Equity Partners CEO and Founder Sherrese Clarke Soares.

HarbourView is a multi-strategy investment firm focused on investment opportunities in the entertainment and media space. The firm's distinctly diverse portfolio features thousands of titles spanning numerous genres, eras, and artists, amounting to a diversified catalog of ~26,500+ songs across both master recordings and publishing income streams.

The company strives to be the standard for excellence and integrity in investing in assets and companies driven by premier intellectual property, with experience in and around esoteric asset classes, including in music, film, TV, and sports.

Heidy Vaquerano and Cynthia Katz of Fox Rothschild LLP served as legal counsel to HarbourView in this transaction. Jeremih was represented by Guy Blake and Granderson Des Rochers. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

More on Jeremih

Home Page ● Instagram ● FacebookTwitter ● YouTube

About HarbourView Equity Partners

HarbourView Equity Partners is an investment firm founded by Sherrese Clarke Soares focused on the entertainment and media markets. The firm seeks businesses or assets powered by IP and investment opportunities that aim to build enduring value and returns.

HarbourView has been extremely active since launching in 2021, acquiring over 45 music catalogs to date. The firm's distinctly diverse portfolio features thousands of titles spanning numerous genres, eras, and artists, amounting to a diversified catalog of ~26,500+ songs across both master recordings and publishing income streams. In addition to music, HarbourView is focused on opportunities to support premium content across the entertainment, sports, and media sectors.

The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Home Page ● LinkedIn ● Instagram ● FacebookTwitter 

SOURCE HarbourView Equity Partners

Also from this source

HarbourView Equity Partners Acquires Select Publishing Assets of Country Star Kane Brown

Global alternative asset management company HarbourView Equity Partners (HarbourView) is expanding its already profound footprint in the country...

HarbourView Equity Partners Acquires Select Recorded Music and Publishing Assets of Rock Icons Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

Global alternative asset management company HarbourView Equity Partners (HarbourView) announced today it has agreed to purchase a share of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Music

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.