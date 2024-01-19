HarbourView Equity Partners Purchases Select Recorded and Publishing Assets of R&B Artist Jeremih

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative asset management company HarbourView Equity Partners (HarbourView) is expanding in the R&B and hip-hop space, announcing today that it has agreed to partner with Jeremih to purchase certain recorded and publishing assets from the singer, songwriter, and record producer.

With a distinctive fusion of R&B, hip-hop, and pop complemented by smooth vocals and catchy melodies, Jeremih cemented his place in the music industry in 2009 with his debut hit single "Birthday Sex." The slow-jam remained on the Billboard Top 10 chart for an impressive 20 weeks.

Since the success of "Birthday Sex," Jeremih has released three studio albums and collaborated with several major artists such as 50 Cent, YG, Lil Wayne, and Ty Dolla $ign, among others. His repertoire of chart-topping tracks includes "Oui," "All The Time," "Down on Me," "Impatient," and the 5x multi-platinum certified hit "Don't Tell Em."

Jeremih has earned an iHeart Radio Music Award for Hip-Hop/R&B Song of the Year with his track "Don't Tell 'Em" and secured a Grammy nomination for best R&B performance for hit song "Planes."

"Jeremih's hit songs including "Oui", "All The Time", and "Don't Tell Em" experienced far reaching success, transcending global audiences and cultures and paved the way for a new generation of R&B artists," says HarbourView Equity Partners CEO and Founder Sherrese Clarke Soares.

HarbourView is a multi-strategy investment firm focused on investment opportunities in the entertainment and media space. The firm's distinctly diverse portfolio features thousands of titles spanning numerous genres, eras, and artists, amounting to a diversified catalog of ~26,500+ songs across both master recordings and publishing income streams.

The company strives to be the standard for excellence and integrity in investing in assets and companies driven by premier intellectual property, with experience in and around esoteric asset classes, including in music, film, TV, and sports.

Heidy Vaquerano and Cynthia Katz of Fox Rothschild LLP served as legal counsel to HarbourView in this transaction. Jeremih was represented by Guy Blake and Granderson Des Rochers. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About HarbourView Equity Partners

HarbourView Equity Partners is an investment firm founded by Sherrese Clarke Soares focused on the entertainment and media markets. The firm seeks businesses or assets powered by IP and investment opportunities that aim to build enduring value and returns.

HarbourView has been extremely active since launching in 2021, acquiring over 45 music catalogs to date. The firm's distinctly diverse portfolio features thousands of titles spanning numerous genres, eras, and artists, amounting to a diversified catalog of ~26,500+ songs across both master recordings and publishing income streams. In addition to music, HarbourView is focused on opportunities to support premium content across the entertainment, sports, and media sectors.

The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

