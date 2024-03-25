Hard Rock® Announces Star-Studded Performances Featuring Ed Sheeran & John Summit For Hard Rock Beach Club At 2024 FORMULA 1® CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX

On Saturday, May 4, GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will headline the trackside stage with hits and new tunes from his repertoire. On race day, Sunday, May 5, one of the hottest stars in dance music, DJ John Summit, will keep the energy high all day long for spectators along the track.

"As a founding partner of Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Hard Rock is proud to have the top-notch trackside entertainment at Hard Rock Beach Club be the soundtrack to race weekend for the third year in a row," said Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment & Brand Management at Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming. "By delivering a lineup of marquee entertainers in the pop, house, and dance music genres, we'll look to amplify the race day experience for fans at Hard Rock Beach Club and throughout the circuit."

As one of the most iconic hospitality spaces at Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Beach Club is located on the outside of Turns 11-13 on the track and is the place where South Beach meets Formula 1. Exclusively available to Hard Rock Beach Club ticket holders, this luxury space features cabana-style seating, signature pools, bars and all-day cuisine. Hard Rock Beach Club ticket information can be found at F1MiamiGP.com.

"We couldn't be happier to partner with Hard Rock and celebrate the 2024 Miami Grand Prix with these incredible performers at Hard Rock Beach Club," said Tyler Epp, President of Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2024. "These world-class entertainers will set the mood for a vibrant party atmosphere throughout the weekend, which only further highlights the best of Miami's culture, entertainment, food and music scene. We're excited to welcome fans – both those returning and those attending for the first time – to enjoy what is sure to be an unforgettable festival of live music and world-class racing."

Hard Rock Beach Club entertainment will be live-streamed on videoboards throughout the MIA Campus for fans to enjoy the music all weekend. This will complement a packed schedule of on-track action, which includes for the first time an F1 Sprint race in 2024, guaranteeing three days of competitive Formula 1 action. Miami will also host a round of the dynamic new F1 Academy, the junior series created to find the next female F1 star.

Beyond the Track at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Nearby Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood will be celebrating the Miami Grand Prix all weekend long for fans with great entertainment and dining options to be announced. It begins with Ed Sheeran kicking off race weekend with an intimate performance at the 7,000-seat Hard Rock Live on Friday, May 3. Tickets are available at www.myHRL.com.

About The Talent

Ed Sheeran is a GRAMMY®-award-winning singer-songwriter and musician known for his pop, folk, hip-hop, dance and rock sounds in chart-topping hits including "The A Team," "Castle on the Hill," "Thinking Out Loud," "Shape of You," "Bad Habits" and more. His most recent album, "Autumn Variations," earned a Best Pop Vocal Album nomination at the 66th GRAMMY® Awards.

John Summit is a DJ & music producer who has garnered a massive following of 7 million+ monthly listeners and a dedicated fanbase, with 500 million+ global streams on Spotify alone. Through his record label Experts Only, Summit throws one-of-a-kind events creating a community of like-minded artists and fans, united by their love of boundary-pushing dance music and unforgettable live event experiences.

About Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

The FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX, established in 2022 on the FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar, is the premier culmination of world-class racing, fan experience, entertainment and hospitality, located in the heart of Miami Gardens, Florida. Recognized as Best New Event of 2022 by Sports Business Journal and now entering its third year, the event is hosted by South Florida Motorsports (SFM) at the Miami International Autodrome, a 19-turn, 3.36-mile track within the complex of Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the legendary Miami Dolphins NFL team.

In its first two years, the race attracted more than 240,000 attendees across both weekends and provided an additional tourist boost and economic impact to local businesses in the greater Miami region totaling $798 million. SFM and Formula 1 have also worked closely to engage with and support the local Miami Gardens community, providing over 1,500 tickets for residents, creating a STEM education program through F1 in Schools, offering event internships for local students and featuring 14 local community restaurants on Campus during race weekend each year.

For more information please visit: https://media.f1miamigp.com/

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 309 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 88,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock Hotels has been honored by J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study as the number one brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for two consecutive years, and among the top Upper Upscale Hotels for four consecutive years. HRI became the first privately-owned gaming company designated a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021, and has since been honored threefold. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming and Entertainment Industry. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com .

