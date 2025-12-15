New York Gaming Commission Approves Metropolitan Park for Gaming License

Hard Rock International & Steve Cohen's $8.1 Billion Sports and Entertainment District Secures Final Approval

QUEENS, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the New York State Gaming Commission voted to award a gaming license to Metropolitan Park, Hard Rock International and Steve Cohen's $8.1 billion plan to convert 50 acres of asphalt surrounding Citi Field into New York's next great sports and entertainment destination. The selection marks the culmination of years of community engagement and a comprehensive state and city review process, clearing the way for the creation of 25 acres of new public park space, 23,000 union jobs and over $1.75 billion in community benefits and infrastructure improvements.

"Since the day I bought the team, the community and Mets fans have made it clear to me that we can and should do better with the area around the ballpark," said Steve Cohen, Owner of the New York Mets. "Now, we are going to be able to deliver the sports and entertainment district that our fans have been asking for."

"Metropolitan Park will be a global destination for entertainment, food, and culture that reflects the energy and diversity of the World's Borough," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International. "The Commission's decision confirms the positive impact this project will have on New York City, the state, and the region, and we're excited to build on our long record of delivering world-class entertainment experiences here in Queens."

"In my many years of public service, I've witnessed how smart investment can have a major impact on communities," said Bill Thompson, Chief Administrative Officer of Siebert Williams Shank. "This project will have a transformative effect on minority and women-owned businesses. The level of commitment to both the community and these local businesses is unprecedented."

"Metropolitan Park will transform asphalt parking into a year-round destination for fans and the community," said Cheryl McKissack Daniel, President & CEO of McKissack. "As a family-owned business, we believe the most impactful projects are rooted in community, and Metropolitan Park reflects the neighborhoods it serves."

The Metropolitan Park ownership team includes Hard Rock International, Steve Cohen, McKissack & McKissack—the nation's oldest minority- and woman-owned professional design and construction firm—and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC, a minority- and woman-owned investment bank.

Unmatched Community Support

Metropolitan Park is the result of more than three years of community engagement, including 16 public workshops, over 1,000 stakeholder meetings, and nearly 45,000 doors knocked. Through years of engagement and feedback, the Metropolitan Park team created a plan that puts the community first.

The community-first vision has earned widespread support including approvals from six out of six Community Boards and unanimous approval by the Community Advisory Committee. Metropolitan Park has undergone a rigorous and transparent state and city review process, including 29 public hearings and approvals from the Borough president, City Planning Commission, City Council, and State Legislature

Government Body Vote Queens Community Board 3 26-8 Queens Community Board 4 19-10 Queens Community Board 6 32-6 Queens Community Board 7 36-4 Queens Community Board 8 31-4 Queens Community Board 9 27-3 Queens Borough President 1-0 City Planning Commission 9-1 City Council (ULURP) 41-2 City Council (Home Rule) 41-2 State Assembly 134-11 State Senate 54-5 Community Advisory Committee 6-0 Gaming Facility Location Board 5-0

New York's First Sports & Entertainment District

Centered between baseball at Citi Field, tennis at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, and professional soccer coming soon to Willets Point, Metropolitan Park will welcome millions of fans, visitors and neighbors as the city's first true sports and entertainment district.

Hard Rock Metropolitan Park will feature year-round entertainment, including a Hard Rock hotel, a casino and sportsbook, restaurants and bars, retail shopping, meeting and event space and a 5,650-capacity theatre-style venue. Celebrating the borough's rich culinary and cultural diversity, Metropolitan Park will also feature the Taste of Queens, a community-oriented food hall showcasing Queens-based food vendors.

The Best Deal For New York

Metropolitan Park is the best deal for New York City and New York State, expected to generate billions in new tax revenue and act as a catalyst for regional economic development for years to come.

The project will create 23,000 good-paying union jobs—both permanent and construction—and features a Queens-first hiring initiative prioritizing the local community. The economic ripple effect is projected to drive an annual average of 9% to 11% more visitors to surrounding local neighborhoods. Additionally, over 100 local businesses have signed up for the CommUNITY passport program, which allows Hard Rock guests to redeem loyalty rewards at local participating restaurants and businesses. Hard Rock New York also anticipates spending $100 to $150 million annually with local vendors, including local contractors, food suppliers, and service providers.

Furthermore, Metropolitan Park will launch a first-of-its-kind MWBE lending program. This program will assist small businesses, including MWBEs, in receiving loans and reducing lender risk, ultimately maximizing the potential for success for small businesses in the surrounding communities.

Significant Community Benefits

With over $1.75 billion committed to community benefits and infrastructure, Metropolitan Park will transform 50 acres of asphalt into an accessible destination that improves transportation and directly gives back to the community.

At the heart of the project will be 25 acres of new public park space, athletic fields, and playgrounds – representing more new park and community space than Bryant Park, the High Line, and Union Square Park combined. Furthermore, Metropolitan Park will establish a $163 million Community Impact Trust to provide grants to non-profit organizations serving Queens communities and residents.

Metropolitan Park will connect and revitalize an area long isolated from the surrounding neighborhoods. The project includes a complete transformation of the Mets-Willets Point 7 Train station, turning it into a welcoming, accessible gateway to Flushing Meadows-Corona Park and finally delivering long-overdue ADA accessibility. Traffic flow will be significantly improved through substantial updates to the local roadway network. For pedestrians and cyclists, the project will add nearly 11,000 feet of new bike lanes, improve pedestrian paths to boost walkability, and create easy, safe access to the waterfront.

Metropolitan Park also tackles the critical issue of housing affordability and has signed an agreement to provide financial support to a local non-profit organization that will work with Slate Property Group, LLC to develop and manage a 100% affordable housing project. That project will create 450 new units of all-affordable housing in Corona, Queens.

