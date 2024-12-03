Hard Rock Atlantic City Kicks Off "12 Days of Giving" With Over $50,000 To Local Charitable Organizations

Editor's Note: Download photo here. Photo Caption -- (L to R) Hard Rock Atlantic City VP of Marketing & Entertainment, Mike Woodside, Director External Affairs of CFBNJ, Torrina Bennett-Michael and Hard Rock Atlantic City President, George Goldhoff

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and the Boardwalk 1000 Foundation celebrated National Giving Day by donating $10,000 to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey. This donation marks the start of Hard Rock Atlantic City's "12 Days of Giving" campaign during which funds and services totaling more than $50,000 will be donated to 12 organizations. Hard Rock Atlantic City has donated to more than 500 charities since opening in 2018 supporting the company's motto to Love all – Serve All.

Additional recipients include Covenant House Atlantic City, Kelly's Kidz, Live to Serve, Holidays for Heroes' Shop with a Cop, ARC of Atlantic County, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), Atlantic County Toys for Kids, Garden State Equality, Atlantic City Rescue Mission, Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City, and Jewish Family Services.

"We are proud to live by our company's mottos through our 12 Days of Giving holiday campaign to offer support to our community in such an impactful way," said George Goldhoff, President of Hard Rock Atlantic City. "I am deeply grateful for our customers who generously donate to the Boardwalk 1000 Foundation which partnered with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City in helping to make a difference this holiday season."

