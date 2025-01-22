Hard Rock Bet, Unity by Hard Rock™ Loyalty Programs Come Together for Unprecedented Rewards

In-Person, Online loyalty programs now fully integrated for one-of-a-kind benefits

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International today announced that Hard Rock Bet is now fully integrated into Unity by Hard Rock™, a one-of-a-kind loyalty program that rewards members for doing the things they love across Hard Rock's portfolio of more than 200 locations including hotels, casinos, cafes and Rock Shops around the world.

Hard Rock Bet, Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming's top-rated sports betting and online casino platform, will maintain its free online Loyalty Rewards program, which gives players the opportunity to earn points and one-of-a-kind rewards for their play. With the Unity integration, players will earn Tier Credits for both programs with their online play at Hard Rock Bet and can seamlessly transfer points between the two programs for online and on-property rewards. Upon signing up for Hard Rock Bet, players will automatically be registered for a Unity by Hard Rock account if they aren't already a member.

The complimentary Unity by Hard Rock global loyalty program offers an array of benefits and services at participating Hard Rock locations where members can earn and redeem Unity Points toward free nights, dining experiences, great merch and free play. Hard Rock also embarked on a partnership with Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises to reward travelers on land, sea and at ports of call with reciprocal benefits through Unity by Hard Rock, Royal Caribbean's Club Royale and Celebrity Cruises' Blue Chip Club. Now inclusive of Hard Rock Bet players, members gain exclusive access to offers, promotions and rewards, as well as discounts to participating Hard Rock properties.

"Integrating Hard Rock Bet into Unity will be a game-changer for guest engagement. This enhancement not only offers a fun, interactive way for guests to earn points when placing bets, but also significantly boosts loyalty," said Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment & Brand Management at Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming. "By rewarding guests for their playtime, we create a win-win scenario where guests enjoy an enriched experience, and we foster an introduction to all the amazing verticals in our brand through point redemption opportunities at Hotels, Casinos, Cafes, Rock Shops and entertainment venues."

With 4.9 stars in the App Store and 4.8 stars in the Google Play Store, Hard Rock Bet is among the highest rated real money gaming apps in the market. Operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, Hard Rock Bet is Florida's only legal sportsbook. Hard Rock Bet is also available in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey (integrated iCasino-sportsbook experience), Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Visit unity.hardrock.com/benefits to discover the perks and services available. Hard Rock Bet's Unity integration includes all operating states with the exception of Illinois.

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 75 countries spanning more than 300 locations including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 88,000 pieces displayed at locations around the globe. The Unity™ by Hard Rock global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties. In addition, Hard Rock Digital spotlights the sports betting and iGaming experience with products remixed in the spirit of Hard Rock for players worldwide.

HRI has received numerous industry and destination awards across the travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and food & beverage sectors. HRI currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB-) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com .

