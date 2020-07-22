Hard Rock Cafe® Announces Free Delivery Promotion Through July 28 In Partnership With Grubhub

In addition to the limited-time delivery promotion, Hard Rock® is also offering a special promotion honoring kids that rock with a free kids meal with purchase of an adult entrée. Kids menu favorites include Hard Rock's famous Buddy Jr's Cheeseburger, Razzi's™ Crispy Chicken Tenders, Skiddley's™ Not-So-Diddly Chicken Breast and Styler's Twisted Mac & Cheese, as well as healthy options such as the Kid's Salad Chillin' With Chicken. The free kids meal promotion is valid for dine-in, takeout or delivery through Grubhub at participating Hard Rock Cafe locations now through Aug. 31.

"While Hard Rock Cafe provides a safe and entertaining in-restaurant dining experience, we also recognize our guests' desire to enjoy their favorite Hard Rock menu items from the comfort of their home during these times," said Stephen K. Judge, President of Cafe Operations for Hard Rock International. "We are proud to work with renowned partners like Grubhub to provide contact-free delivery services and are thrilled to offer guests free delivery for a limited time."

Hard Rock Cafe features fresh, high-quality items from its newly reinvigorated menu, which includes award-winning Legendary® Steak Burgers such as The Original Legendary® Burger, Double Decker Double Cheeseburger and The Big Cheeseburger. Additional guest favorites include items such as the Impossible™ Burger, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Classic Wings, Southwest Spring Rolls, Golden Onion Rings and more.

"We provide our diners with an efficient, contact-free delivery experience to ensure their favorites arrive fresh, fast and in the safest manner possible," said Seth Priebatsch, Head of Enterprise at Grubhub. "Whether it's the Legendary Steak Burger or another classic menu item, we're thrilled to partner with an iconic global brand like Hard Rock Cafe to bring meals to diners nationwide."

For additional information about Hard Rock Cafe or place an order, visit www.hardrockcafe.com. To learn more about Grubhub, visit https://www.grubhub.com/ or enter a zip code to find a nearby Hard Rock Cafe on Grubhub.

*Promo terms & conditions apply

About Hard Rock®

With venues in 76 countries spanning 256 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About Grubhub

Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) is a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as nearly 24 million active diners. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features nearly 300,000 restaurants and is proud to partner with more than 200,000 of these restaurants in over 4,000 U.S. cities. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, AllMenus and MenuPages.

SOURCE Hard Rock International

Related Links

http://www.hardrock.com

