Hard Rock Cafe® Celebrates Kids Around The World That Rock With A Limited-Time Kids Eat Free Promotion

Hard Rock Cafe's kids menu features a delicious selection for even the pickiest of eaters, including Hard Rock's famous Buddy Jr's Cheeseburger, Razzi's™ Crispy Chicken Tenders, Skiddley's™ Not-So-Diddly Chicken Breast and Styler's Twisted Mac & Cheese, accompanied by your choice of a tasty side kick with options including seasoned fries, fresh fruits and vegetables. Parents will also be thrilled with the healthy options available, including Kid's Salad Chillin' With Chicken, made with mixed fresh greens with diced chicken, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese and served with carrot sticks and choice of dressing.

"Hard Rock Cafe is all about bringing families together and creating lasting memories. This is a great opportunity to step outside of your regular routine and have an unforgettable time with your children in a safe restaurant environment," said Stephen K. Judge, President of Cafe Operations for Hard Rock International. "We are proud to offer little Roxtars a free kids meal throughout July to show them how much they rock, while supporting a shared experience that is fun for the whole family!"

Parents can be assured Hard Rock is taking all necessary precautions to ensure guest healthy and safety. Hard Rock International partnered with world-renowned public health and safety organizations like EcoSure, an Ecolab Division, and NSF International, formerly known as the National Sanitation Foundation, to ensure its properties are SAFE + SOUND, meeting the highest standards of safety, sanitation, food handling and employee training. The enhanced SAFE + SOUND safety protocol includes, but is not limited to procedures such as a state-of-the-art, non-intrusive thermal temperature screening process before entering, social distancing measures and protective mask requirements for all team members.

For additional information about Hard Rock Cafe or to make a reservation, visit www.hardrockcafe.com.

About Hard Rock ®:

With venues in 76 countries spanning 256 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

