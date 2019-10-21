Hard Rock Cafe® Gets In The Halloween Spirit With Limited-Time BOO!-zy Shake

"We are is excited to get guests in the Halloween spirit at Hard Rock Cafe with our BOO!-zy Shake," said Stephen K. Judge, President of Cafe Operations for Hard Rock International. "Locations around the world will be celebrating the hauntingly-fun holiday by putting a twist on the world-class dining and entertainment experience synonymous with Hard Rock."

Select Hard Rock Cafe locations will host a Lil' MonStars Bash where kids will be able to dress up in costumes, participate in Halloween games and show off their creative sides at a "make your own donut" bar. Hard Rock Cafes will also host special Halloween-themed events and parties throughout the week. Those looking to celebrate the haunted holiday with Hard Rock Cafe can visit www.hardrockcafe.com/locations.aspx for event information, pricing and to book reservations.

Those looking to dine at Hard Rock Cafe can find their nearest Cafe and make a reservation by visiting www.hardrockcafe.com/locations.aspx. To purchase Hard Rock Cafe merchandise, visit the online Rock Shop at https://shop.hardrock.com. For additional information on the Hard Rock Cafe brand, visit www.hardrockcafe.com/.

About Hard Rock ®:

With venues in 75 countries spanning 259 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

