Hard Rock Cafe Introduces World's First 24-Karat Gold Leaf Steak Burger™ With A Portion Of Sales To Support Action Against Hunger

"Hard Rock Cafe was founded with the mottos 'All is One,' 'Love All - Serve All,' 'Take Time to Be Kind,' and 'Save the Planet', mottos that we live as a brand every day," said Stephen K. Judge, President of Cafe Operations. "Our partnership with Action Against Hunger, and support of their work to treat malnourished children, honors our commitment to giving back and making the world a better place."

For 40 years, Action Against Hunger has led the global movement aiming to end life-threatening hunger for good. The organization's global efforts save hundreds of thousands of lives each year, while enabling families to provide for themselves and for whole communities to prosper.

"Action Against Hunger is thrilled to launch our partnership with Hard Rock Cafe, a company that is truly committed to making life better for people across the globe," said Kim Pucci, Director of External Relations for Action Against Hunger. "With the support of Hard Rock and its customers, we will be able to save the lives of even more children struggling with hunger."

Sure to leave guests singing its praises, Hard Rock Cafe's first-of-its-kind 24-Karat Gold Leaf Steak Burger™ is a ½-lb fresh Steak Burger topped with 24-Karat edible gold leaf, Tillamook cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, vine-ripened tomato and red onion. The 24-Karat Gold Leaf Steak Burger™ is just one of the items on Hard Rock Cafe's exciting new menu that features more than 20 innovative offerings.

The iconic restaurant's new menu puts the spotlight on its lineup of all-new, award-winning Steak Burgers, created with a proprietary beef blend in partnership with Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors to produce the most flavorful burger possible. The brand's signature Steak Burger has already collected awards, including accolades such as "Fan Favorite" at the 2019 Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale Burger Battle, "Best Burger" in the 2019 Porthole Cruise Editor-in-Chief Awards, "Ultimate Winner/Best in Miami" at the 2018 Miami Times Burgerfest and "Best Burger" at both the 28th Annual Harley Davidson® European H.O.G.® Rally and Harley Davidson's Prague Harley Days® 2019. Additional new offerings include Instagram-worthy Boozy Milkshakes, Sliders and Shareables that encourage adventure and exploration, allowing fans to curate their most flavorful playlist.

Hard Rock International

With venues in 74 countries, including 186 Hard Rock Cafes, 240 Rock Shops®, 29 hotels and 12 casinos, Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia, which is displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock is also known for its collectible fashion and music-related merchandise available in global Rock Shops and online at https://shop.hardrock.com. HRI owns the global trademark for all Hard Rock brands including Hard Rock Live performance venues. The company owns, operates and franchises Cafes in iconic cities including London, New York, San Francisco, Sydney and Dubai. HRI also owns, licenses and/or manages hotel/casino properties worldwide. Destinations include the company's two most successful Hotel and Casino properties in Tampa and Hollywood, FL., both owned and operated by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. Another exciting Hotel & Casino location includes Atlantic City. Hard Rock Hotels are located in vibrant city and resort destinations such as Bali, Cancun, Daytona Beach, Desaru Coast, Ibiza, London, Los Cabos, Orlando and Shenzhen. Upcoming new Hard Rock Cafe locations include Kathmandu, Nepal, Kyoto, Japan, Asuncion, Paraguay, Puerto Madero, Argentina and Chandigarh, India. New Hard Rock Hotel, Casino or Hotel & Casino projects include Amsterdam, Berlin, Budapest, Dublin, Madrid, Maldives, New York City, Ottawa, Sacramento, Dalian and Haikou in China. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers and Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Women. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com.

About Action Against Hunger

Action Against Hunger is the world's hunger specialist and leader in a global movement that aims to end life-threatening hunger for good within our lifetimes. For 40 years, the humanitarian and development organization has been on the front lines, treating and preventing hunger. It serves more than 20 million people annually across nearly 50 countries and earned a 4-star Charity Navigator rating for its 13th consecutive year. Learn more about Action Against Hunger at www.actionagainsthunger.org.

