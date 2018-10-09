Hard Rock Cafe Joins the Dinova Marketplace

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinova, Inc., the only marketplace exclusively focused on connecting business diners to restaurants nationwide, announced today that Hard Rock Cafe is the latest national brand to join its network.

"It is a thrill to add such an iconic and internationally recognized brand to our ever-evolving business dining marketplace," said Alison Galik, president of Dinova. "At a time when travel managers are shaping policy to cater more toward traveler experience, we are always working to enhance our brand offering with memorable and unique restaurants which makes it the perfect time to partner with Hard Rock Cafe."

Hard Rock Cafe is truly a global phenomenon with 183 cafes that are visited by more than 79 million guests each year. In addition to the world-famous memorabilia that adorns its walls, Hard Rock Cafe offers collectible merchandise in its Rock Shop retail stores. There is something for everyone to enjoy on Hard Rock's menu as each cafe offers Legendary Burgers, lighter fare such as salads and vegetarian options, and Hard Rock Cafe's award-winning drinks menu.

"Our partnership with Dinova gives us the opportunity to further reach global business travelers seeking a one-of-a-kind dining experience and a commitment to satisfying consumers ever-changing palate," said Jim Rogers, Vice President of Cafe Marketing for Hard Rock International. "Dinova's expansive marketplace, combined with Hard Rock's vast number of cafe locations in some of the world's top business destinations, enables the Hard Rock brand to meet and exceed the needs of corporate professionals."

Dinova continues to add new and exciting restaurant concepts to its now more than 16,000 locations nationwide. Adding Hard Rock Cafe to the marketplace is just another indicator of the substantial growth Dinova has achieved in 2018.

Dinova (www.dinova.com) is the only marketplace exclusively focused on connecting business diners to quality restaurants nationwide. Dinova influences more than $7 billion annually in business meals and entertainment expenses. Participating companies range from millions of small- to medium-sized businesses to hundreds of Fortune 1000 enterprises, and its 16,000+ restaurant network includes local independents as well as national full-service and limited-service restaurant brands, encompassing all price levels and cuisines.

Hard Rock International

With venues in 74 countries, including 183 cafes, 27 hotels and 12 casinos, Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia, which is displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock is also known for its collectible fashion and music-related merchandise and Hard Rock Live performance venues. HRI owns the global trademark for all Hard Rock brands. The company owns, operates and franchises Cafes in iconic cities including London, New York, San Francisco, Sydney and Dubai. HRI also owns, licenses and/or manages hotel/casino properties worldwide. Destinations include the company's two most successful Hotel and Casino properties in Tampa and Hollywood, FL., both owned and operated by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida, as well as other exciting locations including Atlantic City, Bali, Cancun, Daytona Beach, Ibiza, Orlando, Shenzhen and San Diego. Upcoming new Hard Rock Cafe locations include, Maldives, Manila, Malaga, Georgetown, Fortaleza, Rosario and Chengdu. New Hard Rock Hotel, Casino or Hotel & Casino projects include Berlin, Budapest, Desaru Coast, Dublin, London, Los Cabos, Madrid, Maldives, New York City, Ottawa, Sacramento, Dalian and Haikou in China. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com.

