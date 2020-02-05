Hard Rock Cafe® Spreads The Love This Valentine's Day With Limited-Time Menus And Themed Events

"Finding the perfect dining plans for Valentine's Day can be a difficult, but Hard Rock is taking the stress out of planning with our holiday-themed menus created especially for guests looking to experience this day with loved ones," said Stephen K. Judge, President of Cafe Operations for Hard Rock International. "Whether guests are enjoying a romantic meal out with their significant other or sitting down for a casual meal with family and friends, we want to make the day unforgettable with Hard Rock's delicious, limited-time menu offerings."

Sips and Sweets

Those celebrating the holiday can indulge in the limited-time "Sips and Sweets" menu highlighted by delicious à la carte offerings. Guests can kick off their Valentine's Day dining experience with Lobster Flatbread starter that features sweet lobster with mozzarella cheese, red bell peppers and green onions, finished with a creamy, spicy aioli. For a second course, guests can dig into the delicious Surf & Turf Deluxe Steak, which includes the USDA Choice 12 ounce Strip Steak or the eight ounce Filet Mignon, grilled and topped with a creamy and decadent lobster thermidor sauce, served with loaded mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables. Following dinner, guests can treat themselves or their dates to an indulgent Chocolate Cake dessert that is layered with chocolate pudding and topped with raspberry sauce and fresh whipped cream.

Guests can also order a Raspberry Martini crafted with Reyka® Vodka, Band of Roses Rosé, fresh raspberries, lemon juice and simple syrup, then topped with a Hard Rock® Valentine for the perfect pairing to their favorite menu items.

Love at First Bite

Those looking to plan a special night with their loved ones can also pre-order in advance of their Cafe visit. Parties of two or more can curate a two or three-course meal of their dreams from the "Love at First Bite" menu, which includes the choice of an appetizer, entrée or dessert.

Kick the night off with a Caesar Salad Bruschetta or Blue Cheese Chopped Salad appetizer before moving on to one of Hard Rock's unique main course offerings. Entrée offerings include the Lobster Cobb Salad, featuring sweet lobster pieces, avocado, roasted corn, black beans, Monterey jack cheese, pomegranate seeds and crispy chickpeas on a bed of fresh mixed greens tossed in a creamy ranch dressing, as well as the Bordeaux Burger topped with Bordeaux fig jam, caramelized onions and creamy goat cheese, served on a freshly toasted bun with seasoned fries and chipotle aioli for dipping. The entrée portion of the multi-course menu also features classic options such as Baby Back Ribs, BBQ Grilled Chicken and Grilled Salmon.

Lovebirds savoring the three-course menu option can finish up their meal with a decadent Valentine's Brownie that's drizzled with raspberry sauce and topped with fresh whipped cream or a delicious Espresso Martini made with Grey Goose® Vodka, Kahlúa® and freshly brewed espresso.

Those looking to dine at Hard Rock Cafe can find their local Cafe and make a reservation by visiting www.hardrockcafe.com/locations.aspx. To purchase Hard Rock Cafe merchandise, visit the online Rock Shop® at https://shop.hardrock.com. For additional information on the Hard Rock Cafe brand, visit www.hardrockcafe.com/.

About Hard Rock®:

With venues in 76 countries spanning 262 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

SOURCE Hard Rock International

Related Links

http://www.hardrock.com

