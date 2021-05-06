Hard Rock Cafe® To Celebrate All Moms With Limited-Time Mother's Day Menu Offerings

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Mother's Day, Hard Rock Cafe is raising a "Momosa" to all moms. The iconic restaurant and entertainment brand will serve up limited-time menu offerings at participating locations throughout North America from May 6-9.

From mouthwatering appetizers and entrees to decadent desserts and a special "Momosa" bar with custom cocktails, Hard Rock Cafe guests will find something for every taste this Mother's Day Weekend:

Lobster Flatbread: Sweet lobster with mozzarella cheese, red bell peppers and green onions, finished with a creamy spicy aioli

Sweet lobster with mozzarella cheese, red bell peppers and green onions, finished with a creamy spicy aioli Hard Rock Hummus : Classic, creamy hummus topped with crispy, " Love All " seasoned chickpeas and served with flatbread crisps on the side. Available at Hard Rock Cafe in Washington D.C.

: Classic, creamy hummus topped with crispy, " " seasoned chickpeas and served with flatbread crisps on the side. Available at Hard Rock Cafe in Lobster Cobb Salad: Sweet lobster pieces, avocado, roasted corn, black beans, Monterey Jack cheese, tomatoes and crispy chickpeas on a bed of fresh mixed greens tossed in a creamy ranch dressing

Sweet lobster pieces, avocado, roasted corn, black beans, Monterey Jack cheese, tomatoes and crispy chickpeas on a bed of fresh mixed greens tossed in a creamy ranch dressing Herb Grilled Chicken : Grilled boneless chicken breast marinated with lemon thyme vinaigrette, topped with Prosecco herb gravy and served with loaded mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables

: Grilled boneless chicken breast marinated with lemon thyme vinaigrette, topped with Prosecco herb gravy and served with loaded mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables Strawberry Shortcake Sundae : Fresh strawberries, a buttermilk biscuit, vanilla ice cream, strawberry sauce and fresh whipped cream – perfect for sharing with mom

: Fresh strawberries, a buttermilk biscuit, vanilla ice cream, strawberry sauce and fresh whipped cream – perfect for sharing with mom "Momosa" Bar: Customers can create their own "Momosa" using Hard Rock Cafe's flight of Passion Fruit and Orange Juice, Berry Cranberry, Pineapple Guava and fresh berries, served with a bottle of Riondo Prosecco

Those looking to dine at Hard Rock Cafe can find their local Cafe and make a reservation by visiting www.hardrock.com/cafes/. Hard Rock Cafe Gift Cards can be purchased ahead of Mother's Day by clicking here.

Hi-resolution images of the menu items are available here.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 68 countries spanning 239 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock International was awarded the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry by Forbes and also designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. In 2020, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity and a Top Employer for Women. Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos also received first place ranking in the 2020 Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group. In addition, Hard Rock Hotels was named one of the top performing hotel brands in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the second consecutive year. Hard Rock destinations are located in international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, Global Gaming's 2020 Property of the Year. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

