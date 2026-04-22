Hard Rock International Amplifies 'Save the Planet' Commitment with Earth Hour 2026, Kicking Off a Month of Global Environmental Action

The global movement sparked a month of immersive guest experiences, community action, and sustainability initiatives across Hard Rock properties

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HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 8th year, Hard Rock International Hotels, Casinos, and Cafes around the world marked Earth Hour 2026 on March 28 as part of the company's 'Save the Planet' commitment. Created by the World Wildlife Fund, Earth Hour unites individuals, business, and iconic landmarks around the world in a shared commitment to protect the planet. This year, more than 100 Hard Rock properties invited guests to unplug for 60 minutes, stepping away from screens and electricity to reflect on the importance of protecting the planet and living more sustainably.

Team members at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya gather for a community cleanup during Earth Month.

Hard Rock properties carried the spirit of Earth Hour into Earth Month as properties across the global portfolio expanded their efforts with sustainability activations tailored to local communities, ecosystems, and cultures. Programming, which continues through the end of April, includes 29+ community cleanups, 20+ group walks or hikes, 17+ live acoustic music performances, 15+ educational experiences and more. Collective impact includes:

1,400+ pounds of waste removed

700+ pounds of plastic bottle caps collected

450+ trees donated

62,000+ hours dedicated to the planet, enough to create a playlist that pulses through every Hard Rock property simultaneously for more than eight days straight.

Highlights from properties around the world include:

Hard Rock Hotel Bali: Green Ritual welcome at check-in, waste-separation education, eco-bag distribution at local markets, mangrove planting, beach cleanup, and cultural garden visits at Besakih Temple

Hard Rock Hotel Cancun: Mangrove cleanup, zero-waste guacamole class, recycle art workshop for children focused on sea turtle conservation, sunrise yoga, and a neon-themed Earth Hour dinner

Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast: "Insects Keep the Earth Beating" educational experience led by an entomologist, seed ball creation for pollinators, insect-inspired yoga, and a fundraiser supporting a local arts organization for people with disabilities.

Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya: Candlelit acoustic music, reused percussion performance, Sustainable Bites menu, wellness sessions and an upcycling initiative transforming damaged inventory into wearable merchandise

Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta: Bike-powered smoothies, beach cleanup, upcycled art using repurposed linens, bonfire gathering and an unplugged nighttime concert under the stars.

"Our 'Save The Planet' initiatives reflect our belief that meaningful progress comes from sustained action," said Paul Pellizzari, Vice President of Global Social Responsibility for Hard Rock International. "By celebrating Earth Hour and extending our efforts through Earth Day and Earth Month, we aim to create experiences that engage our guests, team members and communities in ways that inspire them to care for the planet in ways that last."

For more information on Hard Rock's 'Save The Planet' motto and other CSR efforts, visit https://www.hardrock.com/social-responsibility.

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 80 countries spanning more than 300 venues including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Locations and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 88,000 pieces displayed at locations around the globe. The Unity™ by Hard Rock global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties. In addition, Hard Rock Digital spotlights the sports betting and iGaming experience with products remixed in the spirit of Hard Rock for players worldwide.

HRI has received numerous industry, destination and workplace awards across the travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and food & beverage sectors. HRI currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB), Moody's Investors Service (Baa2), and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

SOURCE Hard Rock International