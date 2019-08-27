Hard Rock Cafe® to Honor the Legacy of Music Icon Freddie Mercury with "Freddie for a Week" Celebration

Fans can head to Hard Rock® to dig into a Freddie's Mustache Milkshake, a new limited-time menu item that will have everyone screaming "I want it all and I want it now". This Freddie-inspired milkshake combines bourbon and dark rum with vanilla ice cream and dark chocolate sauce before being topped with white chocolate whipped cream and an iconic chocolate brownie mustache. The Instagram-worthy milkshake will also be available in a non-alcoholic version for fans of all ages to enjoy.

Guests looking to "break free" and look like the legend himself can purchase a wearable Freddie mustache in-restaurant or within and Rock Shop® at participating Hard Rock Cafe locations while supplies last. Those trying to celebrate while wearing Freddie-inspired merchandise can stop by their favorite Rock Shop or visit https://shop.hardrock.com to purchase limited-edition t-shirts and a pin that features an iconic image of Freddie on stage.

"We are thrilled to extend our annual celebration that honors Freddie Mercury's memory as a legendary singer, songwriter and record producer by hosting 'Freddie for a Week' at Cafe locations worldwide," said Stephen K. Judge, President of Cafe Operations for Hard Rock International. "Our unique offerings inspired by the legendary Freddie Mercury provide an opportunity to give back to The Mercury Phoenix Trust in support of their philanthropic efforts and honor the mottos Hard Rock® was founded on such as, 'Love All - Serve All,' 'Take Time to Be Kind' and 'All is One'."

The 2019 "Freddie for a Week" marks the seventh year Hard Rock Cafe and The Mercury Phoenix Trust have partnered to host this celebration, and the first time that it will extend for a full week.

"The Mercury Phoenix Trust is committed to honoring Freddie's memory, and we are thrilled to continue our enduring relationship with Hard Rock to celebrate Freddie's life and music," said Claudia Walker, Head of The Mercury Phoenix Trust. "Seeing the success of the 'Freddie for a Day' initiative over the past several years has been incredibly rewarding, and we look forward to raising funds to promote HIV/AIDS awareness and fight AIDS worldwide with this year's 'Freddie for a Week'."

Visit www.hardrockcafe.com for additional details on "Freddie for a Week" and local market events. Those looking to dine at Hard Rock Cafe can find their local Cafe and make a reservation by visiting www.hardrockcafe.com/locations.aspx. To purchase Hard Rock Cafe merchandise, visit the online Rock Shop at https://shop.hardrock.com. For additional information on the Hard Rock Cafe brand, visit www.hardrockcafe.com/.

The Mercury Phoenix Trust was founded in 1992 by Brian May, Roger Taylor and their manager Jim Beach in memory of rock band Queen's iconic lead singer FREDDIE MERCURY who died in 1991 from AIDS related causes. In the last 27 years the Trust has given away over 17 million dollars in his name and funded over 1000 mainly grassroots projects in the global battle against HIV/AIDS. For more information on the Mercury Phoenix Trust visit: www.mercuryphoenixtrust.com.

