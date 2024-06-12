Hard Rock Casino Rockford Reveals Grand Opening Date for Permanent Facility

Permanent Casino Will Open to Public Thursday, August 29

ROCKFORD, Ill., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated opening of Rockford's long-desired casino is almost here. Hard Rock International today revealed the grand opening date for Hard Rock Casino Rockford's permanent facility will be Thursday, August 29, 2024, with a star-studded Guitar Smash, in Hard Rock tradition. The doors will open to the public at approximately 3:00 p.m.

Hard Rock Casino Rockford Will Open to Public Thursday, August 29

"I'd like to thank the Rockford community and State of Illinois for welcoming Hard Rock and our unique brand of world-class entertainment to the greater region," said Jon Lucas, Chief Operating Officer at Hard Rock International. "The economic impact of this casino will provide hundreds of new jobs and boost the entertainment options for anyone living near or visiting Rockford. We are thrilled to welcome this new property to our global portfolio of over 300 Hard Rock venues."

The new casino, located immediately off the I-90 State Street exit at 7801 E. State Street in Rockford, boasts more than 175,000 square feet of gaming, entertainment, and hospitality space, featuring a diverse array of attractions including nearly 1,300 slot machines, 50 live table games including a poker room, a state-of-the-art sportsbook, six unique restaurants, and a Rock Shop offering authentic Hard Rock merchandise and more.

"We are extremely proud of our team members who helped make our initial Opening Act location a success, and we welcome all those new to the team who have worked so hard preparing for this long-awaited day," says Geno Iafrate, President of Hard Rock Casino Rockford. "It's been 30 years in the making for Rockford and the wait is over. We are excited to welcome guests to our house to showcase and expand the legendary Hard Rock brand."

One of the highlights of the new casino is the Hard Rock Live entertainment venue, spanning 23,000 square feet, accommodating up to 2,000 guests for concerts and performances.

Hard Rock is hiring more than 400 additional people to staff its new casino. For those interested in joining the band, visit GoToWorkHappy.com.

About Hard Rock Casino Rockford®:

Hard Rock Casino Rockford, an extension of the Hard Rock International brand, is making waves in Rockford, Illinois. Operating from its temporary site at 610 N. Bell School Road since November 2021, the casino has hosted more than 1.25 million guests from all 50 states and 28 countries, averaging 50,000 monthly visitors. Committed to its community, Hard Rock Casino Rockford donated over $1 million to 96 local organizations and events in the past year. The permanent Hard Rock Casino Rockford entertainment destination will open Labor Day weekend.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 309 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. Its Unity by Hard Rock ™ global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties around the world. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 88,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock Hotels has been honored by J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study as the number one brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for five consecutive years, and among the top Upper Upscale Hotels four times in five years. HRI became the first privately-owned gaming company designated a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021 and has since been honored fourfold. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming and Entertainment Industry. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB-) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com .

CONTACT

Pam Maher

KMK Media Group, Inc.

[email protected]

779-221-3760

Hannah Schmidt

KMK Media Group, Inc.

[email protected]

779-221-3766

SOURCE Hard Rock International