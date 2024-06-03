Hard Rock Heals Foundation and Brazilian Business Banker Daniel Vorcaro Announce $250,000 USD Donation to benefit BrazilFoundation in Partnership with the Luz Alliance Fund

Funding to Help Immediate Humanitarian Needs and Reconstruction for Those Most Impacted In Rio Grande do Sul Floods

RIO GRANDE DO SUL, Brazil, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Heals Foundation, the charitable arm of Hard Rock International, and BrazilFoundation board member and President of Banco Master Daniel Vorcaro today announced a donation of $250,000 USD to the BrazilFoundation in partnership with the Luz Alliance Fund. This contribution underscores Hard Rock's commitment to supporting local communities and provide much-needed assistance for those most in need around the globe, totaling over $10,000,000 since 2019.

"Our hearts are with the people of Rio do Sul and hope these resources can help them to rebuild and recover," said Chairman of Hard Rock International Jim Allen. "We also want to express our deepest gratitude to the BrazilFoundation and the Luz Alliance Fund for their tireless efforts in supporting these communities in need. Lastly, the personal match donation of Mr. Vorcaro is incredibly generous and we'd like to thank him for his deep commitment to this cause."

The brand has five franchise Hard Rock Cafes in Brazil, with various Hotel properties opening soon.

"On behalf of all Brazilians, I want to thank Hard Rock for the generous donation to BrazilFoundation in support of all the victims of our state Rio Grande do Sul," said Daniel Vorcaro, President of Banco Master and Board Member of the BrazilFoundation. "This tragedy has had a profound impact on our people and we are deeply moved by the efforts from Hard Rock and other international organizations. Hard Rock has always been a beloved brand in Brazil and this act of generosity only strengthens our love and appreciation for the brand and the company, we appreciate it."

"BrazilFoundation is incredibly grateful for the tremendous outpouring of support we've received on behalf of the people of Rio Grande do Sul," said Rebecca Tavares, CEO and President of BrazilFoundation. "With this support we have provided critical humanitarian aid, focusing on rescue efforts, water, food, medicine and sanitary supplies. We are now planning for the long-term reconstruction of the region. We are deeply thankful for Hard Rock Heals Foundation and our Board Member Daniel Vorcaro's generosity during this challenging time."

For more information or to donate to the Brazil Foundation in partnership with the Luz Alliance, please click here.

About Hard Rock Heals Foundation:

The Hard Rock Heals Foundation is a 501c(3) founded in 2016 in order to unite all philanthropic efforts, including global initiatives and local events, under one charity platform to benefit one common goal: making the world a better place by serving people and our planet. The foundation's motto, Love.Amplified., seeks to inspire us all to turn up the volume and deliver the message that lives can be improved by the healing power of music. The Hard Rock Heals Foundation provides grants and assistance to health and wellness, disaster relief, humanitarian causes and more around the world. All funds raised through Hard Rock's various philanthropic efforts at cafes, hotels, casinos and other venues are used to support global and local efforts that align with Hard Rock's core values of philanthropy and giving. The Hard Rock Heals Foundation initiatives include an exclusive merchandise collection, philanthropy- driven Hard Rock Hotel suites which benefit the cause, casino programs, live music donations and much more.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 309 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. Its Unity by Hard Rock ™ global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties around the world. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 88,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock Hotels has been honored by J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study as the number one brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for five consecutive years, and among the top Upper Upscale Hotels four times in five years. HRI became the first privately-owned gaming company designated a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021 and has since been honored fourfold. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming and Entertainment Industry. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB-) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com .

