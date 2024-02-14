Hard Rock Heals Foundation to Award $250,000 in Grants to 50 Local Charities Serving Hard Rock International Communities Around the World

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Heals Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Hard Rock International, today announced it will contribute a total of $250,000 this year to 50 local charitable organizations around the world, made in $5,000 grants. The program is part of the brand's commitment to improving the lives and resiliency of the local communities in which Hard Rock operates.

The foundation provides grants and assistance for health and wellness, disaster relief, humanitarian causes, and more to benefit one common goal: making the world a better place by serving people and the planet. The 2024 grant recipients include a diverse group of local organizations such as Redefining Refuge (Tampa, Fla.), Best Point Education and Behavioral Health (Cincinnati, Ohio), Make-A-Wish Foundation of Georgia (Cobb County, Ga.), New York Edge (New York, N.Y.), Fundación Musicoterapia y Salud (Madrid, Spain) and more.

"Since 2016, Hard Rock Heals Foundation has proudly supported hundreds of programs to give back to people in need in the communities we serve," said Jon Lucas, President of Hard Rock Heals Foundation and Chief Operating Officer of Hard Rock International. "We are hopeful that these grants will bring about positive transformations in all the places we serve around the globe."

This program is another example of the foundation's ongoing commitment to supporting community-run programs through grants, offering enhanced opportunities for those who share the values of Hard Rock's philanthropy and giving. Funds provided by the Hard Rock Heals Foundation bolster programs dedicated to mental health awareness and research, preventing human trafficking, and ensuring children grow up healthy, educated, and safe. With this year's grant donations, the charitable arm of Hard Rock International has donated to hundreds of locally run health and wellness charities since it began awarding grants in 2016.

To see the full list of grant winners, and for more information on Hard Rock Heals Foundation, visit https://www.hardrock.com/heals-foundation.aspx.

SOURCE Hard Rock International