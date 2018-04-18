Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City announces Its Grand Opening Date & First Ever Entertainment Lineup During Live Press Conference in New York, Philadelphia & Atlantic City

"The Grand Opening of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City will set the tone for a new era of entertainment in Atlantic City. Our 500 million dollar, newly reimagined property will offer something for everyone and we're thrilled to welcome our first guests in June," stated Hard Rock International Chairman & CEO, Jim Allen.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City will be the new go-to destination for world-class entertainment, rock star service and their signature legendary vibe. The music-inspired hotel will feature dynamic culinary experiences, superstar performances, sporting events, a beach bar and a spectacular casino complete with more than 2,100 slot machines and 120 table games. The entertainment lineup set to kick off the summer will include A-list talent and performances, such as Amy Schumer and Friends, Florida Georgia Line, Kid Rock plus over 50 shows and events booked for the new casino resort.

On any given day of the year, musical talent will include artists that are leading the music scene across the nation. From Country artists like Blake Shelton, Rascal Flatts, Toby Keith and Trace Adkins to Broadway sensations, such as Rock of Ages and Million Dollar Quartet, guests will have access to a variety of genres. Legendary artists like Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons and rock favorites such as Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo and Rick Springfield, Steely Dan and Stone Temple Pilots with Bush & The Cult will all set the stage at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

2018 ENTERTAINMENT LINEUP

7/1 - 9/16- Motor City Live: A Motown Tribute

7/5- Third Eye Blind

7/6 - Country Fridays featuring Kellie Pickler

7/12 - Ted Nugent

7/13 & 7/14 - Florida Georgia Line

7/20 - Country Fridays featuring A Thousand Horses

7/21 - Chris Young

7/26 - Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo and Rick Springfield

7/26 - Rascal Flatts

7/27 & 7/28 - Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

8/1 - Stone Temple Pilots & Bush & The Cult

8/4 - Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes

8/9 - George Thorogood

8/11 - Million Dollar Quartet

8/18 - Blake Shelton

8/23 - Counting Crows with LIVE

8/26 - Toby Keith and Trace Adkins

9/1 - Amy Schumer and Friends

9/8 - Fab Faux

9/22 - Cole Swindell

10/13 - Steely Dan

10/19 &10/20 - Kid Rock

10/30 - 11/4 - Rock of Ages

4/30/19-5/6/19 - Kinky Boots

*Tickets on sale Friday, April 20 at 10:00 a.m. at http://www.hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com/

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City launches online room reservations; visit www.hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com or call (609) 449-1000. Hotel Guests can book now to experience music inspired offerings such as The Sound of Your Stay program.

Hard Rock International

With venues in 75 countries, including 181 cafes, 25 hotels and 11 casinos, Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's greatest collection of music memorabilia, which is displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock is also known for its collectible fashion and music-related merchandise, Hard Rock Live performance venues and an award-winning website. HRI owns the global trademark for all Hard Rock brands. The company owns, operates and franchises Cafes in iconic cities including London, New York, San Francisco, Sydney and Dubai. HRI also owns, licenses and/or manages hotel/casino properties worldwide. Destinations include the company's two most successful Hotel and Casino properties in Tampa and Hollywood, FL., both owned and operated by HRI parent company The Seminole Tribe of Florida, as well as other exciting locations including Bali, Cancun, Ibiza, Las Vegas, and San Diego. Upcoming new Hard Rock Cafe locations include St. Petersburg, Fortaleza, Casablanca and Chengdu. New Hard Rock hotel, casino or hotel-casino projects include Atlanta, Atlantic City, Berlin, Budapest, London, Los Cabos, Maldives, New York City, Ottawa, Dalian and Haikou in China. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com.

