Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Announces Over $10 Million in Bonuses to Team Members

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its legacy of paying bonuses to team members since opening almost six years ago, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has elated thousands of union and non-union team members with news they will be receiving a share of more than $10 million in bonuses. The bonuses were announced today at internal Town Hall gatherings. In addition to bonuses, team members had the opportunity to win their share of $100,000 in cash and prizes. The bonuses and prizes served as a thank you to team members for their ongoing commitment to customer service and the success of the resort.

The announcement comes on the heels of news that Hard Rock International has been recognized as one of America's Best Large Employers by Forbes® for the seventh consecutive year. Hard Rock International's commitment to team members includes the 2022 announcement of an investment of more than $100 million to substantially raise the salaries of its U.S. workforce, with the wage increase greatly impacting 95 job classifications, including many in Atlantic City.

"Hard Rock Atlantic City team members are the key to our success in the market, and we are honored to recognize them and their hard work," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International.

The leadership team also discussed Hard Rock Atlantic City's commitment to community efforts within Atlantic City, as well as a Hard Rock brand update highlighting the domestic and global hotel, casino, and restaurant portfolio. Additional focal points of the meeting included the recent launch of the new loyalty program, UNITY by Hard Rock, and the resort's upcoming sixth anniversary celebration this June.

"We witness our team members' unwavering dedication to providing superior service every day, and it is truly inspiring," noted Goldhoff. "Our team strives to live up to our 'Love All – Serve All' motto each day to make a difference both for our guests and within our community."

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

With the legendary Atlantic City Boardwalk as its backdrop, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has become Atlantic City's go-to entertainment destination. The property features an award-winning gaming floor that offers 2,425 slots, 130 table games, and a dedicated Sportsbook. Boasting more than 15 food and beverage offerings, guests are able to enjoy fine dining at Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, Kuro, and Il Mulino, to casual fare at Hard Rock Cafe, YOUYU Noodle Bar, Sugar Factory and Fresh Harvest Buffet. The music-inspired resort offers guests a glimpse into the world's most valuable and largest music memorabilia collection, along with services from Rock Spa® & Salon, which offers rhythm and music inspired treatments like the Soul Survivor Massage. With more than 150,000 square feet of meeting and event space, Hard Rock Atlantic City can fit any bill from intimate board meetings to large-scale conferences. For more information or to book your stay, please visit hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com.

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 309 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 88,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock Hotels has been honored by J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study as the number one brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for two consecutive years, and among the top Upper Upscale Hotels for four consecutive years. HRI became the first privately-owned gaming company designated a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021 and has since been honored threefold. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

