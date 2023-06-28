Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Celebrates 5th Anniversary by Reinforcing Its Commitment to Guests and Team Members, and Announces $100,000 Donation to Five Community Organizations

News provided by

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

28 Jun, 2023, 16:46 ET

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City celebrated its Fifth Anniversary today as part of "Hard Rock Day" in Atlantic City. Hard Rock used the celebration to reinforce its ongoing commitment to its guests, team members and the Greater Atlantic City community. Community leaders, elected officials and Hard Rock executives came together to commemorate the Fifth Anniversary of the grand opening of the casino resort.

Mike Sampson, General Manager (left) and George Goldhoff, President (right) both of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, present a $20,000 guitar-shaped check to Dan Brown, President of Atlantic City Rescue Mission. The donation is one of five contributions totaling $100,000 to community organizations in honor of the Fifth Anniversary of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
"From the outset, the power of the Hard Rock brand combined with the hard work of our 3,600 team members propelled Hard Rock Atlantic City to become the most successful casino on Atlantic City's famed Boardwalk," said George Goldhoff, President of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. "Together with our owners, the Seminole Tribe of Florida, and our partners, Jack Morris and Joe Jingoli and Michael Jingoli, we are celebrating our hugely successful first five years by saying 'thank you' to our guests, our team members and the Greater Atlantic City community."

A $500 million renovation prior to the grand opening was the first of many capital investments in the casino resort, which sits on 17 acres along the Boardwalk at Tennessee Avenue and offers more than 2,000 guestrooms and suites. Goldhoff said Hard Rock suites were recently enhanced as part of a $45 million capital improvement program, which also included an expansion of the number of slot machines to more than 2,300, as well as improvements to its 150,000 square feet of meetings space, plus additional investments in its food and beverage facilities. 

Hard Rock Atlantic City is also spending another $30 million to attract top entertainment as part of this summer's Fifth Anniversary Celebration, in order to cement its position as the leading entertainment venue in Atlantic City. Hard Rock's summer entertainment lineup includes Kevin Hart, Keith Urban, Dan + Shay, Santana, Bill Burr, Sting, Machine Gun Kelly and many more top names coming to Hard Rock Live, a 5,500-seat performance hall. In August, Hard Rock is bringing the hit musical, Grease, for a limited time, to Sound Waves.

Hard Rock Atlantic City is also investing heavily in Fifth Anniversary casino promotions, which are open to all casino guests. A $25,000 Sweepstakes and daily BMW 5 Series giveaway run from June 28 through July 2, when a $500,000 Summer Sweepstakes kicks off and continues through the months of July and August. In addition, Hard Rock is partnering with North Beach to present a world-class fireworks display by Grucci on Friday night, June 30.

In addition to its capital and entertainment investments, over the course of its first five years, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has donated a total of more than $1 million to dozens of community organizations in Greater Atlantic City. As part of the Fifth Anniversary Celebration, the casino resort today announced contributions totaling another $100,000 donated to five community organizations.

"While music is a part of Hard Rock's DNA, philanthropy is a part of our soul," said President Goldhoff. "Since opening in 2018, Hard Rock Atlantic City has made intentional efforts to keep our charitable giving local, ensuring the residents of Atlantic City are our number one beneficiary. Today, we are thrilled to announce yet another effort that will have an impact on our community. We will continue our commitment to addressing food insecurity by donating $100,000. That's $20,000 to each of five deserving charities who provide resources to some the most vulnerable and underserved members of our local community."

Each of the five organizations received a check for $20,000 and included the Atlantic City Rescue Mission, Atlantic City Leaders in Training (LIT), Hope Exists Foundation, Jewish Family Services (JFS), and Veterans Haven South.

For more information on Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, please visit hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com.

Media Contacts:
Sharon Pearce, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
(609) 449-5078
[email protected] 

SOURCE Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

