Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Named a USA Today Top Workplaces Gold Award Winner for 2024

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City is a USA Today Top Workplaces Gold Award winner for 2024. The USA Today Top Workplaces Awards were announced today and will be acknowledged tonight at a national celebration hosted by USA Today at Hard Rock Hotel New York.

The prestigious awards are based solely on team member feedback offered through a survey administered by Energage, the independent human resources technology and research company behind the USA Today Top Workplaces employer recognition program. USA Today partnered with Energage in 2023 to identify, recognize and celebrate organizations prioritizing people-first cultures.

More than 1,080 Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City team members participated in the anonymous survey in late 2023. In February, 2024, thousands of union and non-union Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City team members received news they will share more than $10 million in bonuses. The announcement continued the resort's legacy of paying bonuses to team members since its opening in 2018.

"Winning the USA Today Top Workplaces Gold Award for 2024 is the result of the unwavering dedication of our team members, who provide superior service to our guests each and every day," said Hard Rock Atlantic City President George Goldhoff. "We are proud to celebrate this distinguished honor with our team members who exemplify our core values to Love All, Serve All."

The commitment to team members is also reflected at the resort's corporate parent, Hard Rock International, which has been recognized as one of America's Best Large Employers by Forbes® for the seventh consecutive year. Hard Rock International's commitment to team members includes the 2022 announcement of an investment of more than $100 million to substantially raise the salaries of its U.S. workforce, with the wage increase greatly impacting 95 job classifications, including many in Atlantic City.

