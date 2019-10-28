Hard Rock Hotel Lights Up Los Cabos

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With a presence in 75 countries around the world, Hard Rock International introduced its iconic amenities and unparalleled service to its first new-build all-inclusive property in the coveted destination of Cabo San Lucas. Perched at the southern tip of Mexico's 1,000-mile-long Baja Peninsula, Hard Rock celebrated the opening of the brand's fifth all-inclusive resort in the idyllic destination with a VIP-studded grand opening celebration – featuring a celebrity guitar smash, press conference and an exclusive concert from Enrique Iglesias, in addition to multiple live artist performances and celebrity appearances.

"We are proud to welcome the Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos into our portfolio. With its extraordinary amenities and dramatic architecture, this property will be a jewel in the crown of our West Coast portfolio," said Dale Hipsh, senior vice president of Hard Rock Hotels. "The serene backdrop of the Mexican desert nestled into the coastline of the Pacific Ocean provides an ideal canvas for our unique brand of music-centric hospitality."

Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos' celebrations kicked off on Wednesday, October 23, with an unforgettable Pinktober® welcome performance by Bret Michaels, where guests were decked out in pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. A pink Fender guitar autographed by Michaels was auctioned off for donations to Los Cabos Women's Wellness Foundation, and Mexican artist, Fermin La Calaca, created a masterpiece honoring the opening, as he painted a live portrait of Bret Michaels. The property's grand opening party on Thursday, October 24, featured entertainment that only Hard Rock can deliver, from the brand's classic guitar smash, followed by a stellar celebrity red carpet and topped off with a memorable performance from Spanish pop-icon, Enrique Iglesias. The festivities continued on Friday, where attendees enjoyed poolside sunbeds and cabanas, and "got low" to a DJ set from rapper and DJ Lil' Jon. Additional celebrity appearances included, celebrity host, Mario Lopez, Scott Eastwood, Erika Christensen and Alfie Allen from "Game Of Thrones," to name a few.

Guests can truly have it all at Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos, from thrilling on-site recreation to delicious dining, at this all-inclusive Hard Rock destination. Catering to the needs of modern travelers, for both families and adults-only, the hotel boasts 639 rooms and 60,000 square feet of meeting space, extending diverse offerings to guests of all ages, while providing unmatched guest services, luxurious all-inclusive amenities, and an exotic backdrop.

At Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos, guests have the option to dine on delicious cuisine from all around the world with an assortment of food and beverage offerings. For Chinese and Japanese dishes, Zen is a go-to, where diners watch the chefs perform while creating memorable meals at teppanyaki tables or the impressive sushi bar. Guests can choose to dine on delectable pasta dishes with an Italian feast at Ciao or take a tour of Brazil with authentic rodizio service at Ipanema, along with even more mouth-watering menus found at five additional restaurants and 24/7 room service. The beverage options are never-ending at one of Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos' 8 pool bars or 3 lavish lounges – Sunlight Bar & Lounge, Moonlight Bar, and Moonlight Lounge.

"The property will offer amenities like no other, for travelling families, and groups of friends alike," stated Frank Maduro, vice president of Marketing for Hard Rock's AIC Hotel Group. "Guests will experience an all-inclusive resort in true Hard Rock style – exclusive amenities, entertainment, and nightlife that are all unique to the brand provide an extra flair that will exceed all expectations."

Vacationers will be surrounded by sun-soaked fun with 5 pools, including adult-only pools, as well as kid-friendly water slides in the main pool. Family-friendly action can also be found at the on-site bowling alley, or visitors can fly solo at the nearby golf courses. Guests are able to get glammed up for a night out at POSH® Beauty Salon & Boutique, with a full set list of offers including hair, make-up, and more treatments to steal the show. After, guests can spend their night out at the property's See the Show® Theater or indulge in the resort's Limitless All-Inclusive offering. No choice should be made between rest and relaxation or rock 'n' roll, which is why Limitless All-Inclusive means that Rock Spa® treatments and packages, tours, special dinners and more are included without limit in your stay. No more putting an amount on fun. Now, all of the activities are truly unlimited.

The hotel entices guests with an array of signature brand offerings and amenities, including the Sound of Your Stay® music program, where the mood can be set with a complimentary Crosley turntable or rock out in their room with a Fender guitar, reserved at the front desk complete with headphones for no noise complaints. Additionally, the property offers a Rock Shop® selling all brand merchandise, and a Hard Rock Roxity Kids Club™, as well as a full-service Rock Spa® featuring Rhythm & Motion® – the world's first fully immersive music-centric spa menu utilizing amplified vibrations, pressures and patterns, as the foundation of its treatments.

Through music appreciation and an imaginative environment, Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos delivers products for the varied aspects of life — work, play and personal sanctuary. For more information or to book a stay at any of the Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos around the globe, visit hardrockhotels.com.

About Hard Rock®:

With venues in 75 countries spanning 259 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

JILL TRUDEAU / KERRY ANNE WATSON

THE ZIMMERMAN AGENCY • 850.668.2222

HRHC-PR@ZIMMERMAN.COM

SOURCE Hard Rock International