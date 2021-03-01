Hard Rock Hotels® Announces Development Plans For REVERB By Hard Rock™ Kalamazoo

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Hotels announced plans for development of a new addition to the REVERB by Hard Rock portfolio, their business casual hotel concept designed to be an energetic cultural hub for connection, creation and inspiration among music fans, locals, and travelers alike. REVERB by Hard Rock Kalamazoo will embody the brand's modern, urban design package, featuring traveler-friendly integrated technology, smart rooms, shared spaces designed for collaboration, and will offer programming highlighting local music, food and entertainment.

Working in partnership with PlazaCorp Realty Advisors and Dora Hotel Company, REVERB by Hard Rock Kalamazoo is expected to be built on the renowned Gibson Mandolin-Guitar Manufacturing Company site, keeping a keen eye on maintaining the historic parts of the property.

"PlazaCorp has a long history of redeveloping historic places and creating reimagined spaces and this project does just that," said Andy Wenzel, Executive Vice President of PlazaCorp Realty Advisors. "Our partnership with Hard Rock connects the deep music history of this site with their appreciation of exciting and creative spaces, historic music events and artifacts. This transformational project provides new jobs and investment in the neighborhood and is made possible by our local, state and federal development partnerships contributing incentive support. We look forward to sharing this redeveloped site with the community and music lovers far and wide."

This new build and conversion of the original Gibson manufacturing building, which has an anticipated completion date of Fall 2023, will include a wide range of amenities for guests to enjoy including a Body Rock Fitness gym, a bar, brewery/restaurant, banquet facility, intimate auditorium, museum and "signing room" where many historic artists signed contracts with Gibson. Additionally, REVERB Kalamazoo will allow travelers to experience signature features that can be expected across all REVERB properties including locally curated city guides, modernized hotel amenities and room features, advanced technology and increased sustainability efforts.

"We are incredibly excited about our partnership with PlazaCorp Realty Advisors and Dora Hotel Company, allowing REVERB to expand to a prime city in Michigan," said Todd Hricko, Senior Vice President of Hotel Development at Hard Rock International. "REVERB Kalamazoo is the perfect new location for the REVERB by Hard Rock brand, with several announcements in other major U.S. cities set to be made within the year."

"We are honored to join PlazaCorp and the city of Kalamazoo on another exciting project that incorporates the history of the city. Having the opportunity to collaborate with an exceptional brand such as Hard Rock ensures this will be a one-of-a-kind," said Tim Dora, President of Dora Hotel Company.

In partnership with industry leaders across the hospitality, technology and sustainability space, REVERB properties aim to highlight Hard Rock's traditional music-centric theme as seen in every hotel but with its own unique spin, celebrating modern music lovers while encouraging them to connect and create in a new city. Through enhanced common spaces designed to encourage teamwork, to smart rooms that allow travelers a customizable stay, REVERB features all amenities necessary for guests to feel alive and energized by the unforgettable, unlike-anything-else experience that REVERB provides.

To learn more about REVERB by Hard Rock, visit https://reverb.hardrockhotels.com/. Those looking to join REVERB's band of fans on social media can follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook. For more information or to book a stay at any of the Hard Rock Hotel properties, please visit www.hardrockhotels.com

About REVERB by Hard Rock™:

REVERB by Hard Rock is a new select service hotel designed for the modern music lover; a sanctuary for the eclectic, a place where fans meet and experience a melting pot of music culture. The hotel features a modern, urban design package, traveler-friendly integrated technology and programming focused on local music, food and lifestyle. Hard Rock has been celebrating the spirit of music for almost five decades; with REVERB they shine the spotlight directly on the fans.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 69 countries spanning 240 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes. HRI also launched the Hard Rock Digital joint venture in 2020 to focus on online and retail sportsbook and interactive gaming.

Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2020, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity. In 2019 and 2020, Hard Rock was named Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women. Hard Rock destinations are located in international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, Global Gaming's 2020 Property of the Year. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

