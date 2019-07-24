Hard Rock Hotels Awarded Top Rank In The J.D. Power 2019 Guest Satisfaction Study Among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today, Hard Rock Hotels was honored by the prestigious J.D. Power, placing No.1 in their 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. This year marks the first year the brand qualified for the study, which analyzes and ranks 85 different hospitality brands to measure guest satisfaction, advocacy and loyalty.

Hard Rock Hotels is internationally recognized as a leader in the hospitality industry – offering world-class entertainment, contemporary designs, incomparable service and unique brand amenities, catering to modern travelers who seek a reprieve from traditional, predictable properties. With 29 distinctive hotels and 12 casinos located in the world's most enviable destinations, the brand is set to double in size in five years. However, there is more to this legendary brand's success than just its unique differentiator – music — it is driven by integrity, philanthropy and providing unparalleled guest experiences.

"All of us at Hard Rock are thrilled to receive this accolade. We have been on a journey to offer guests an immersive musical experience relevant to all generations. Each hotel has a story to tell and represents the culture of the area it is from, educating guests about the history of music and artists from around the world," said Dale Hipsh, senior vice president of Hard Rock Hotels. "Today, we are affirmed that our guests acknowledge and appreciate our unique vision, and a huge thank you goes to our amazing hotel operations team, owners and general managers for helping create the Hard Rock Hotels brand that is unlike any other."

Since its establishment in 1971, the brand always comes back to the founding core concepts it was built on – music and philanthropy. At Hard Rock Hotels, music is the heart of the brand and philanthropy is its soul. Hard Rock is committed to making a difference, supporting a wide range of charitable causes around the globe that tie directly to four mottos the brand was founded on: "Love All - Serve All," "Take Time To Be Kind," "Save The Planet" and "All Is One." The Hard Rock Heals Foundation was created to help champion these mottos and give back to the community and heal through the power of music, donating millions to causes since its inception.

The J.D. Power study takes a variety of accommodation factors into account when determining overall guest satisfaction and Hard Rock Hotels led the ranks in guest rooms, reservations, food & beverage and cost & fees, showcasing that unique brand programs are paramount to modern travelers. Each property entices guests with an array of signature brand offerings and amenities, including The Sound of Your Stay® music program, with a complimentary Crosley turntable or Fender guitar. The revolutionary Rock Om® in-room yoga program features a DJ Drez curated playlist accompanied by step-by-step yoga instructions.

The rankings were generated based on responses from approximately 44,890 people who stayed at hotels between May 2018 and May 2019. To learn more about the 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study, visit http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2019114.

For more information on Hard Rock Hotels, please visit www.hardrockhotels.com.

