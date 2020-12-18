Hard Rock Hotels® Introduces New Hotel Brand With the Launch Of REVERB By Hard Rock® In Downtown Atlanta

In partnership with industry leaders across the hospitality, technology and sustainability space, REVERB properties boast a modern, urban design with all of the necessary amenities for guests to channel their creativity, while enjoying the comforts of traveling and getting to know a new city. From enhanced common spaces designed to encourage collaboration, to specialty food and drink offerings and smart rooms that allow guests to customize their room experience, REVERB is equipped with everything necessary for a fully immersive stay. In an effort to curate experiences outside the hotel and engrain guests into the local communities, REVERB also introduces its City Guides , all of which are unique to each locale and curated by local musicians who know their city best.

"Our guiding principle when ideating around REVERB was fostering social connections and providing a multitude of spaces for our diverse range of guests to express themselves and their passions for creativity and exploration," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International. "Through our extensive research, we understand the modern traveler is hungry for opportunities to connect with new people and encounter a melting pot of cultures and experiences. To meet those aspirations, we crafted a unique hotel brand that is the ultimate sanctuary for the dynamic needs of today's travelers, but also has a clear Hard Rock feel to it through music."

With 195 rooms, 11 floors, unique workspaces, dynamic common areas and unparalleled views of the Atlanta skyline and Mercedes-Benz Stadium from the RT60 Rooftop Bar, REVERB Downtown Atlanta is an ideal hangout for travelers looking to get a taste of a new city from the perspective of a local or see their own city from a bird's eye view.

While REVERB Downtown Atlanta will be a historic, first-of-its-kind hotel opening for the brand, and it will showcase many signature features, designed in partnership with Gensler, which guests can expect across all forthcoming REVERB properties. With an open layout and welcoming vibe for all who walk through the front doors, REVERB guests will notice ties to the local communities weaved throughout each individual property, paying tribute to the talent and music fans who make each city unique. Key features at each REVERB by Hard Rock property that opens nationwide will include a wide range of state-of-the-art amenities including:

CITY GUIDES: To help travelers get a true taste of the local scene, Hard Rock went directly to city experts to curate drink, dining and entertainment guides. Kicking off at REVERB Downtown Atlanta with the city's resident seven-time GRAMMY® Award-winning, RIAA diamond-certified musician Big Boi and five-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer and Atlanta native CeeLo Green, as well as Larkin Poe and Microwave, guests will be the first to experience REVERB's proprietary City Guide featuring these artists' favorite locations throughout the city. To hear City Guide recommendations, guests are encouraged to utilize in-room Amazon Alexa features to ask for local hot spots from hometown music stars. As REVERB properties continue to launch in bustling cities nationwide, Hard Rock will remain steadfast in its commitment to working with local artists to curate City Guides.

PUBLIC SPACES: Upon entry, REVERB guests are met by an open, spacious floor plan that encourages conversations, collaboration and creativity. Centrally located in the lobby, Constant Grind Coffee & Bar is a café by day serving premium Lavazza coffee, and a bar serving a curated selection of wines, local craft beers and spirits by night. The kitchen offers hot food from 6 a.m. through 11 p.m., as well as delicious salads, sandwiches and wraps from the Grab n Go 24/7. The lobby is a place where locals and guests can come together to relax, join friends, grab a cocktail or watch an acoustic performance. As an added layer to the lounge, REVERB Downtown Atlanta grants guests full access to REVERB Radio – Hard Rock's take on the classic boardroom designed to resemble a radio station that is available for meetings, recording podcasts or as a home to a satellite radio station – plus co-working spaces and private sanctuaries, such as Sound Booths, soundproof rooms equipped with a Fender guitar for personal jam sessions or a quite space for private calls. A designated performance area will host live music multiple times a week to shine a light on local talent, and the RT60 rooftop lounge is also available for guests to enjoy.

HOTEL AMENITIES, ROOM FEATURES AND OFFERINGS: Each REVERB hotel features a unique property mix of king, double queen and Roadie Bunk Rooms, all of which include stylish and comfortable furnishings, fan-inspired artwork, workspaces and oversized showers with premium bath products. The Roadie Bunk Room comes complete with three sets of queen bunks beds, two private baths, a karaoke machine and oversized smart televisions. As part of the Hard Rock family of hotels, REVERB properties will also offer a Body Rock® Fitness Center, complete with state-of-the-art Technogym equipment, resistance bands and free weights.

INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGY: REVERB Hotels are efficient, technologically advanced and provide for a customizable and engaging guest experience. Each guest room includes an Alexa customized to access the REVERB City Guides, mood lighting, playlists, entertainment options and smart room controls, allowing guests to ask for fresh towels, hotel information and see what is happening in the city. Guests can also take advantage of three unique ways to check in upon arrival, including a self-service kiosk, personal mobile devices or with REVERB's Crew at the front desk.

SUSTAINABILITY EFFORTS: All REVERB locations will do their part in the fight for a greener planet, starting with the reduction of water usage by way of low flow fixtures such as faucets, showerheads and toilets. Most notably, Dasani® PureFill dispensers provide guests the opportunity to mix and match preferred water flavorings, as well as access to purified water, both still and sparkling. In each room, guests will find a complimentary biodegradable water bottle that can be filled at any of the seven Dasani PureFill stations featured throughout the property. Implemented in partnership with The Coca-Cola Company, the Dasani PureFill dispensers are a first-of-its-kind-offering within the hotel industry that is currently exclusive to REVERB. Each room is also collateral free, meaning there is no unnecessary waste. Rooms are equipped with premium bath product dispensers to avoid single use shampoos, conditioners and lotions, as well as smart room controls for air conditioning and lighting to conserve energy by automatically turning off when leaving the room.

REVERB by Hard Rock will implement Hard Rock's SAFE + SOUND program to ensure that guests can enjoy their hotel experience in a safe and sanitary environment. Hard Rock International partnered with world-renowned public health and safety organizations like EcoSure, an Ecolab Division, and NSF International, formerly known as the National Sanitation Foundation, to ensure its properties are SAFE + SOUND, meeting the highest standards of safety, sanitation, food handling and team member training. The enhanced SAFE + SOUND safety protocol includes, but is not limited to procedures such as a state-of-the-art, non-intrusive thermal temperature screening process before entering, social distancing measures and protective mask requirements for all team members.

To learn more about REVERB by Hard Rock, visit www.REVERB.hardrockhotels.com. To book a stay at REVERB Downtown Atlanta, visit REVERB.hardrockhotels.com/atlanta. Those looking to join REVERB's band of fans on social media can follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook.

About REVERB by Hard Rock

REVERB by Hard Rock is a new select service hotel designed for the modern music lover; a sanctuary for the eclectic, a place where fans meet and experience a melting pot of music culture. The hotel features a modern, urban design package, traveler-friendly integrated technology and programming focused on local music, food and lifestyle. Hard Rock has been celebrating the spirit of music for almost five decades; with REVERB they shine the spotlight directly on the fans. Situated adjacent to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the heart of Atlanta, REVERB's first hotel provides an amplified guest experience for sports and entertainment fans visiting the city. Music brings people together…now they have a new place to stay. Explore more by emailing [email protected]rock.com.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 248 locations spanning 76 countries that include owned, licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Cafes and Hard Rock Live concert halls. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns and showcases the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces. In 2020, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity and Top Employers for Women. Hard Rock was recognized as one of the top performing hotel brands in J.D. Power's 2020 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the second consecutive year. HRI destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

