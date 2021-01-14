Hard Rock International Acquires Casino Premise License In London

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International announced today that the world-renowned entertainment and hospitality brand has acquired the casino premise license from The Ritz Club in London, UK. This transaction will allow Hard Rock to seek out and establish a new casino premise in London, continuing Hard Rock's expansion into major gateway cities around the world.

"We look forward to expanding our brand offerings within London and bringing our award-winning hospitality, gaming and entertainment to the birthplace of Hard Rock," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International.

As one of the world's most recognizable brands, this strategic move sets the stage for the creation of a casino that will complement the other Company offerings in international gateway cities like Hollywood, FL, New York, Paris, Amsterdam, Madrid and many more.

