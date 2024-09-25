Hard Rock International and NY Mets Owner Steve Cohen Officially Unveil Renderings of Metropolitan Park

Metropolitan Park is a once in a life-time opportunity to transform the 50 acres of asphalt around Citi Field into an economic engine that will create 23,000 competitive-paying union jobs. This reimagined space will bring together neighbors, fans and visitors to enjoy 25 acres of new public park space, improved public transportation and climate infrastructure, live music, a Queens Food Hall and a Hard Rock Hotel and Casino with bars, restaurants and a sportsbook.

"We are very proud to present New Yorkers with the visualization of what's possible for a world-class city and its surrounding neighborhoods," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International. "We'd like to thank our partners for working with us to create something truly transformative. We take great pride and the utmost care in bringing forth something that will create much needed jobs and memories that will live on for generations to come."

"It's time the world's greatest city got the sports and entertainment park it deserves," said New York Mets owner Steve Cohen. "When I bought this team, fans and the community kept saying we needed to do better. Metropolitan Park delivers on the promise of a shared space that people will not only want to come to and enjoy, but can be truly proud of."

Community First Vision

The 25 acre park's design, by the local team of SHoP Architects (Domino Park) and Field Ops (The High Line, Domino Park), integrates input, ideas, and feedback collected from 15 community workshops, hundreds of meetings with local leaders, and over 20,000 door-to-door conversations with our neighbors. At the same time, it pays homage to Flushing Meadows-Corona Park's iconic World's Fair history and architecture, and the storied history of the Mets, Shea Stadium, and Citi Field.

Transforming Asphalt to 25 Acres of Public Park

Parks and public space are essential to any community, and Citi Field shouldn't be an exception. Metropolitan Park will have 20 acres of new public park space and 5 acres of community athletic fields and playgrounds. This represents more new park and community space than Bryant Park, the High Line, and Union Square Park combined.

Investing in Public Infrastructure and Transportation

Metropolitan Park is an opportunity to connect the surrounding neighborhoods, expand waterfront access, increase walkability and cycling access, and improve transportation options in ways that will benefit the entire community. A multi-million investment in public infrastructure improvements, including transforming the Mets-Willets Point 7 Train station, will create a welcoming, accessible entrance to Flushing Meadows-Corona Park as well as Citi Field and Willets Point.

To download high resolution renderings: https://www.metropolitanpark.com/images

About Metropolitan Park:

An investment of $8 billion

Over 23,000 good-paying permanent and construction jobs

20 acres of new public park space and 5 acres of community athletic fields and playgrounds.

Climate-ready infrastructure including solar, green roofs, and flood mitigation

New connections to the waterfront, park, and surrounding community

Over $1 billion in dedicated community benefits, including: A Queens Food Hall featuring local restaurants and vendors Improved public transit and parking infrastructure, including a transformed 7-line train station that would be made ADA accessible A Community Impact Fund that will provide grants to non-profit organizations serving Queens communities and residents Funding for community identified health care and youth and senior needs

in dedicated community benefits, including: Improved and modernized road network, bike paths, and parking infrastructure

A live music venue and a Hard Rock Hotel and Casino with sports betting as the economic engine at the core.

