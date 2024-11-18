Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming Join Forces with Ocean Conservancy to Launch the Global Sound Waves Sustainability Partnership for Hotel, Cafe and Casino Properties and Communities They Serve

Guests of Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming casinos contribute $75,000 to Ocean Conservancy through 'Change For Change' program to kick off partnership centered around reducing waste and driving meaningful change

Additional photos here

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming announce their partnership with Ocean Conservancy, a leading nonprofit dedicated to protecting our ocean from today's greatest global challenges. Together, they will advance sustainability actions across Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming properties, and the communities and tourist destinations they serve.

The Global Sound Waves sustainability partnership with Ocean Conservancy builds upon the ongoing work of Save The Planet sustainability teams at local Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming properties.

Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming casinos contribute $75,000 to Ocean Conservancy through ‘Change For Change’ program to kick off partnership centered around reducing waste and driving meaningful change.

By focusing on the upstream management of water and food waste, as well as material waste, the campaign helps to promote waste audits that identify alternatives and diversion opportunities, while emphasizing how data informs the company's goal-setting for waste reduction.

From September through November 2024, the campaign produced four waves:

Team Member Education: Over 230 employees participated in a global trivia event to build the knowledge and skills that can make a difference. Six winners emerged from various locations, including Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa , Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast, Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City and Hard Rock Hotel Goa.





Over 230 employees participated in a global trivia event to build the knowledge and skills that can make a difference. Six winners emerged from various locations, including Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & , Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast, Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza, Hard Rock Hotel & and Hard Rock Hotel Goa. Operational Waste Innovation Competition: A contest produced 45 submissions from front-line employees across Europe , Asia and North America , who identified innovative solutions to reduce waste. The first-place winner was Jair Alexander Lopez Espericueta from Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta. Second and third place winners were Shanda Howard from Hard Rock Cafe Waikiki and Hanna Stensland from Hard Rock Cafe Tromso.





A contest produced 45 submissions from front-line employees across , and , who identified innovative solutions to reduce waste. The first-place winner was from Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta. Second and third place winners were from Hard Rock Cafe Waikiki and from Hard Rock Cafe Tromso. Donation Campaigns: Funds from Hard Rock Casinos ' 'Change For Change' program in October 2024 raised $75,000 for Ocean Conservancy. Gamers donated change from redeemed gaming vouchers to the Hard Rock Heals Foundation to benefit Ocean Conservancy's mission to protect the ocean from today's greatest global challenges and create evidence-based solutions for a healthy ocean and the wildlife and communities that depend on it.





Funds from Hard Rock ' 'Change For Change' program in raised for Ocean Conservancy. Gamers donated change from redeemed gaming vouchers to the Hard Rock Heals Foundation to benefit Ocean Conservancy's mission to protect the ocean from today's greatest global challenges and create evidence-based solutions for a healthy ocean and the wildlife and communities that depend on it. Community Cleanup Events: On November 16 , Hard Rock, Seminole Gaming and Ocean Conservancy coordinated a series of global activations aimed at protecting the environment, promoting biodiversity and reducing plastic pollution. Participating properties included Seminole Hard Rock hotels & casinos in Florida ( Hollywood , Immokalee , Coconut Creek ) as well as Hard Rock Cafe Sacramento, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, Hard Rock Hotel Bali, Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast and Hard Rock Casino Ottawa . Prior to November, other community waste reduction and biodiversity events were activated across Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati , Hard Rock Hotel & Casinos Sioux City , Atlantic City , Rockford , Hard Rock Hotels Dalian, Cancun , Vallarta, Tenerife, Los Cabos , Riviera Maya, Shenzhen , Bali , Hard Rock Cafes Sharm El Sheikh, Nabq. These events will become part of Global Sound Wave in the future.

Ocean Conservancy is a leading organizer of beach cleanups around the globe, having launched the International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) in 1986. Since then, more than 18 million ICC volunteers have joined local cleanup efforts big and small to remove over 385 million pounds of trash from beaches and waterways worldwide.

"We are proud to collaborate with Ocean Conservancy to launch Global Sound Waves as our signature event to reduce waste, celebrate success and expand sustainable solutions across our company's global operations," said Paul Pellizzari, Vice President of Global Social Responsibility for Hard Rock International. "At Hard Rock, one of our cherished mottos is 'Save the Planet,' and through our global team members' common actions we aim to reduce waste and drive meaningful change to protect our planet."

"From plastic pollution to climate change and beyond, the ocean is facing threats that can only be addressed through bold, global action and widespread public interest," said Jenna DiPaolo, Chief Brand and Communications Officer at Ocean Conservancy. "Partnering with a hospitality brand like Hard Rock, which is so beloved and reaches so many different people and places around the world, will expand our audience of ocean lovers and environmental advocates while having meaningful, measurable impacts on the ground through cleanup and related waste reduction efforts."

Visit www.hardrock.com/social-responsibility to learn more.

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 74 countries spanning 313 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. Its Unity by Hard Rock™ global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties around the world. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 88,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. HRI became the first privately-owned gaming company designated a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021 and has since been honored fourfold. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming and Entertainment Industry. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB-) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About Ocean Conservancy®

Ocean Conservancy envisions a healthier ocean, protected by a more just world. Ocean Conservancy is working to protect the ocean from today's greatest global challenges. Together with our partners, we create evidence-based solutions for a healthy ocean and the wildlife and communities that depend on it. For more information, visit oceanconservancy.org, or follow us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) or Instagram.

SOURCE Hard Rock International