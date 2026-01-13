Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming Sustain Commitment to Prevent Human Trafficking in the Hospitality Industry with New Global Initiatives and Expanded Programs

The companies will host impactful community workshops and introduce a new global trafficking prevention partnership with It's A Penalty ahead of the FIFA World Cup

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming are recognizing National Human Trafficking Prevention Month this January by expanding their comprehensive anti-trafficking initiatives with educational forums at flagship properties, a new partnership for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and global growth of existing programs, including the Social Identity Quest program, Change for Change initiative and trainings for frontline team members.

"Our responsibility extends far beyond providing world-class entertainment and hospitality experiences," said Stephanie Piimauna, Senior Vice President of People & Inclusion at Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming. "We recognize our unique position to identify, prevent and combat human trafficking. This year's initiatives reflect our commitment to community partnership and ensuring our programs serve those most vulnerable to exploitation."

These initiatives build on Hard Rock International's industry-leading commitment to combating human trafficking. Their efforts recently earned recognition from ECPAT International, who named Hard Rock International a 2025 Top Member of The Code, the world's first and only voluntary set of business principles that travel, tourism and hospitality companies can implement to prevent the sexual exploitation and trafficking of children.

Convening Communities and Industry Leaders to Support Trafficking Prevention

This month, Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming are bringing together team members, community partners and industry leaders in collaborative workshops designed to create innovative prevention strategies that can further inform the companies' human trafficking prevention programs.

On January 14 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming will host a Warrior Workshop to Reclaim Safety. While human trafficking and related social issues disproportionately affect Indigenous communities, significant gaps persist in trafficking prevention resources available to serve these populations. The workshop invites the Seminole community and team members from Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming to share lived experiences and develop prevention strategies.

The workshop will be facilitated by Durante Blais-Billie, Seminole Tribe member and Social Responsibility Specialist at Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming; Cheyne Bluhm, Deputy Director of Curriculum & Learning at PACT (Protect All Children from Trafficking); and Tsvetelina Thompson, Managing Director at Twentyfour-Seven Inc.

On January 28 at Hard Rock Hotel New York, Hard Rock will host an educational forum with community partner Covenant House to gather industry leaders with trafficking survivors and experts to explore practices that can accelerate industry action to protect vulnerable youth. Attendees will tackle real-world challenges, share firsthand insights and build solutions for collective action and industry-wide engagement.

Panelists will include Durante Blais-Billie and representatives from Covenant House, Signature Aviation, the New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice, Office of the Attorney General and Marriott International.

Global Partnership with It's A Penalty for 2026 FIFA World Cup

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup prepares to unite millions of fans around the globe, Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming are partnering with It's A Penalty to leverage the major sporting event as a critical education platform to prevent trafficking.

The campaign, rolling out in April 2026, will unite hospitality industry members, law enforcement and local community partners to educate people on the signs of human trafficking and how to report it, with targeted outreach to victims and at-risk individuals. It's A Penalty will provide supplemental training for Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming team members, enhancing frontline response capabilities across properties in host cities.

Educational Influence Through Social Identity Quest (SIQ) Program

Since its creation in collaboration with PACT in 2021, Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming's Social Identity Quest (SIQ) program has reached 3.2 million students and 141,000 educators across the United States and Mexico. Through various simulations that guide children and teens to make safe decisions, SIQ is designed to help students examine how they interact online to identify the dangers of online predators and prevent risk.

Initially designed for American high school students, the SIQ program has expanded through the years to create new curricula for specific student populations. In 2025, Hard Rock released three new SIQ programs: a Spanish-language version, a program for grades 4–6 focusing on social media & information sharing safety and another program for grades 7–12 focusing on healthy online relationships, as well as trafficking awareness.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce recognized the Social Identity Quest program as a National Best Practice in 2025.

Change for Change Guest Donations

For the fourth year in a row, Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming will raise funds for human trafficking prevention through the Change for Change program. Participating casino properties will encourage guests to donate any change from cash tickets to the Hard Rock Heals Foundation at select Everi & NRT kiosks, with all change contributions going to the Hard Rock Heals Foundation to support PACT.

In 2025, Hard Rock donated $100,000 to PACT through the Change for Change initiative.

Team Member Training & On-Site Resources

Since 2022, Hard Rock has empowered nearly 143,510 guest-facing team members at hotels and casinos through comprehensive anti-trafficking training, creating a frontline network of trained professionals equipped to recognize warning signs and respond effectively to protect potential victims.

In the past year, Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming have expanded their Twentyfour-Seven QR code sticker program to 54 properties – an increase of 10 locations – spanning 13 countries. This initiative provides 24/7 support resources for those in need while also serving as a deterrent against human traffickers who might target individuals at these venues. Since launch, scans of the code have resulted in 109 interventions to support victims.

Learn more about Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming's human trafficking prevention efforts and 2026 CSR Report at hardrock.com/social-responsibility.

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 80 countries spanning more than 300 venues including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Locations and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 88,000 pieces displayed at locations around the globe. The Unity™ by Hard Rock global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties. In addition, Hard Rock Digital spotlights the sports betting and iGaming experience with products remixed in the spirit of Hard Rock for players worldwide.

HRI has received numerous industry, destination and workplace awards across the travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and food & beverage sectors. HRI currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About Seminole Gaming

Seminole Gaming manages six Florida casino enterprises for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, including Seminole Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos in Tampa and Hollywood, Fla. Seminole Gaming has long been recognized for its industry innovations and success. The Seminole Tribe was the first Indian Tribe in North America to open Ultimate Bingo, a high-stakes bingo hall and casino, which debuted in 1979 and became the forerunner of the Indian Gaming movement. Seminole Gaming currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB).

