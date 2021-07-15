Hard Rock International® And Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Partner To Create Launch Events For The 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

The events mark the culmination of a strategic partnership between Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and Hard Rock International. As part of the partnership, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit tapped Hard Rock Hotel & Casino properties in the U.S. to serve as exclusive shoot locations for its illustrious 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. This collaboration marks a first-of-its-kind deal for the publication, which allowed Hard Rock International to act as the first-ever, branded shoot location for the highly anticipated annual issue.

"Hard Rock International is more than honored to act as the first partner property to land as the setting in such a distinguished publication and highly coveted issue," said Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment for Seminole Gaming and Hard Rock International. "While 2020 presented many challenges, we came together with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to create an issue that spreads the power of music and is sure to resonate with all of our fans. The ability to host the launch events at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood will be a fitting celebration of a year's worth of combined efforts."

The 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition was shot at four prominent Hard Rock properties including Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, FL and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa to provide musically inclined scenes within this year's pages.

"We are excited to join forces with Hard Rock International for the 2021 launch event," said Hillary Drezner, General Manager of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. "We are bringing together leaders in the lifestyle, hospitality, entertainment and music space to deliver innovative and unrivaled experiences to celebrate the launch of SI Swimsuit's annual issue and continue the evolution of our game changing brand."

The partners teamed up to tackle a variety of 2020 specific challenges as they shot the issue. The featured Hard Rock Hotel & Casinos were able to safely facilitate the production of this issue by meeting its strict SAFE + SOUND standards, which implemented procedures to ensure guests can enjoy their stay in a safe and sanitary environment. Hard Rock International partnered with world-renowned public health and safety organizations like EcoSure, an Ecolab Division, and NSF International, formerly known as the National Sanitation Foundation, to ensure its properties are SAFE + SOUND, meeting the highest standards of safety, sanitation and employee training. The enhanced SAFE + SOUND safety protocol includes but is not limited to procedures such as a state-of-the-art, non-intrusive thermal temperature screening process before entering, social distancing measures and protective mask requirements for all team members.

To celebrate this momentous partnership, Hard Rock International and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit will be hosting release launch activities throughout the weekend of July 24, 2021, onsite at one of the included properties, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, FL. The festivities will kick off with interactive day time events, a red-carpet launch event followed by a concert at Hard Rock Live to close out the celebrations.

To explore Hard Rock Hotels around the world visit www.hardrock.com. Additional information about the Hard Rock brand and our breath of experiences can be found at www.hardrockhotels.com. For additional information about Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and its 2021 Swimsuit Edition, please visit www.swimsuit.si.com.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 68 countries spanning 239 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock International was awarded the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry by Forbes and also designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. In 2020, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity and a Top Employer for Women. Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos also received first place ranking in the 2020 Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group. In addition, Hard Rock Hotels was named one of the top performing hotel brands in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the second consecutive year. Hard Rock destinations are located in international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, Global Gaming's 2020 Property of the Year. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com .

About Sports Illustrated Swimsuit:

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is one of the most recognizable and influential symbols of pop culture. Featuring talent from around the world, the issue has become a revered launching pad for successful careers in media, fashion, business, TV and film. The iconic and innovative institution continues to set the cultural tone and evoke discussion about what defines beauty on a global scale. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has become a lifestyle platform that champions body confidence and self-expression, and connects with diverse audiences through digital content and signature experiences that nurture the body, soul and spirit.

For more information, visit swimsuit.si.com.

Follow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook

SOURCE Hard Rock International