Hard Rock International And The Hundreds Team Up For A Limited-Time Merchandise Collaboration For The Ages

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International today announced a partnership with The Hundreds, a classic Los Angeles streetwear brand and media platform dedicated to global street culture, to create an exclusive line of co-branded merchandise that is both fashionable and eco-friendly. The collaborative merchandise line is available for a limited time and includes vintage items such as tees, pullover sweatshirts, a denim jacket, hats, pins and a shot glass set. The headliner of the line is the co-branded Save the Planet Sustainable T-Shirt, which recycles the equivalent of five plastic bottles for each shirt produced.

Fans looking to shop the collection can visit The Hundreds' Los Angeles location in-person at 501 N. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles, Calif. 90036 while supplies last. Those looking to purchase items online can visit www.thehundreds.com or Hard Rock's® newly launched online Rock Shop® at www.shop.hardrock.com.

"This partnership with The Hundreds is exciting for the Hard Rock brand, as it provides a great opportunity to combine the musical influence our fans love with the vintage streetwear style The Hundreds is known for producing," said Stephen Judge, President of Cafe Operations at Hard Rock International. "Not only is the merchandise stylish, but the sustainable methods used to produce the limited-time tee is a great way for us to bring our 'Save the Planet' motto to life in a fun way that allows our fans to look good and feel better after making the purchase."

"For music fans around the world, Hard Rock properties have become must-see destinations that preserve the biggest moments in music history for eternity. This is why we're thrilled for the opportunity to partner with Hard Rock to bring this exclusive collection to life," said Bobby Hundreds, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer at The Hundreds. "We hope music fans share our excitement for the Save the Planet Sustainable T-Shirt, as it's a great way to showcase the importance of looking cool, rocking out and making a difference in the world."

For more information on the Hard Rock brand, visit www.hardrock.com. To purchase additional Hard Rock merchandise, visit the online Rock Shop at www.shop.hardrock.com. To learn more about potential co-branded licensing opportunities with Hard Rock, contact Mark Linduski, Director of Licensing for Hard Rock International, at Mark.Linduski@hardrock.com. For more information on The Hundreds, visit www.thehundreds.com.

About Hard Rock®:

With venues in 75 countries spanning 259 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About The Hundreds:

The Hundreds is a 2-part project that houses a Classic Californian Streetwear brand and media platform dedicated to Global Street Culture. Founded by Bobby Kim (Bobby Hundreds) and Ben Shenassafar (Ben Hundreds) in 2003, the Los Angeles-based company incorporates their trademark attitude and personal perspective on street subculture, with an emphasis on people over product. The Hundreds clothing encompasses T-shirts, denim, wovens, fleece, headwear, and outerwear. Much of the brand narrative is told through collaborations, with partners like Disney, adidas, and Garfield. Currently, The Hundreds is stocked worldwide, with flagship locations in L.A.'s Fairfax District (est. 2007), San Francisco's Union Square (est. 2008), and SoHo, New York (est. 2010).

