Hard Rock International Announces Black Friday And Cyber Monday Holiday Deals For The Fans

"With Thanksgiving just hours away and the season of giving in full-swing, we want to make sure Hard Rock is providing incredible value and offers to our fans worldwide," said Jon Lucas, Chief Operating Officer at Hard Rock International. "The deals across the board at Hard Rock this year are simply unbeatable. Whether you want to plan a relaxing getaway with your loved ones, enjoy a delicious Steak Burger or shop hundreds of Hard Rock branded merchandise items on our website or in person at our Rock Shops, there is truly something for everyone to take advantage of for the holidays."

Hard Rock's SAFE + SOUND program implemented at every location will ensure that guests can enjoy their in-person experience in a safe and sanitary environment. Hard Rock International partnered with world-renowned public health and safety organizations like EcoSure, an Ecolab Division, and NSF International, formerly known as the National Sanitation Foundation, to ensure its properties are SAFE + SOUND, meeting the highest standards of safety, sanitation, food handling and team member training. The enhanced SAFE + SOUND safety protocol includes, but is not limited to procedures such as a state-of-the-art, non-intrusive thermal temperature screening process before entering, social distancing measures and protective mask requirements for all team members.

To learn more about Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos or to book a stay, visit www.hardrockhotels.com. To learn more about Hard Rock Cafe or to make a reservation, visit www.hardrockcafe.com. To shop Hard Rock's online retail Rock Shop, visit www.shop.hardrock.com.

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 248 locations spanning 70 countries that include owned, licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Cafes and Hard Rock Live concert halls. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns and showcases the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces. In 2020, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity and Top Employers for Women. Hard Rock was recognized as one of the top performing hotel brands in J.D. Power's 2020 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the second consecutive year. HRI destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

