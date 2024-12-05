Hard Rock International Announces Unity™ by Hard Rock Mastercard® Credit Card for Loyalty Program Members

Unity members who visit Hard Rock now have more ways to earn rewards across Hard Rock's portfolio of hotels, casinos, cafes and retail stores

Additional photos here

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hard Rock International announces the Unity™ by Hard Rock Mastercard® Credit Card, a program that empowers members of the Unity™ by Hard Rock loyalty program to accelerate the discovery of new experiences by earning and redeeming Unity Points at Hard Rock destinations worldwide. These incredible places include beachside resorts in Marbella and Maldives, city hotels in Atlanta, Guadalajara and New York City, music-inspired Hard Rock Cafes around the globe, world-class Seminole Casinos in Florida and much more.

Unity™ by Hard Rock Mastercard® empowers Unity loyalty program members to accelerate the discovery of new experiences at Hard Rock destinations worldwide (Pictured: Hard Rock Hotel Maldives)

The new Unity by Hard Rock Mastercard has no annual fee1, is available to U.S.-based Unity members and can be used internationally1. Hard Rock's complimentary Unity loyalty program offers an array of benefits and services at more than 200 participating Hard Rock locations. Members can earn Unity Points every time they game, purchase food, buy merchandise, or stay the night and redeem them toward free nights, dining experiences, great merchandise and other benefits. Unity Points work just like cash at any participating Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming location. Members can track points on the easy to use Unity™ by Hard Rock mobile app, consecutively rated 4.9/5 stars for the last 9 months.

Card members can earn even more points2 by presenting their Unity loyalty card and using their Unity by Hard Rock Mastercard for a total combined earning of:

5X Unity Points on spend at participating Hard Rock non- casino properties

properties 4X Unity Points on non-gaming spend at participating Hark Rock Casino properties

properties 2X Unity Points at restaurants and grocery stores

1X Unity Points per $1 spent on all other purchases

"We're proud to introduce the Unity by Hard Rock Mastercard which is designed for our most loyal guests to earn even more points for doing what they love at Hard Rock," said Penny Goodwin, Senior Vice President of Loyalty and CRM for Seminole Hard Rock Support Services. "This innovative card empowers members to earn points with every purchase at Hard Rock properties and through their everyday spending, enabling them to reinvest those points into memorable travel, entertainment, gaming and culinary experiences."

Hard Rock is working with Comenity Capital Bank, a subsidiary of Bread Financial (NYSE: BFH), a tech-forward financial services company, for the Unity by Hard Rock Mastercard.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Hard Rock to elevate their world-class experiences for loyal customers through its first-ever credit card program," said Val Greer, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for Bread Financial. "By working closely with the Hard Rock team, we have crafted a highly appealing, generous value proposition that enhances the Unity program and further unlocks exclusive opportunities and offers for Hard Rock's valued customers."

In addition to earning Unity Points, card members will receive Unity Tier perks when they open an account. Star members will automatically move to Legend, and Legend, Icon and X Tier members will receive 3,000 Tier Credits when they use their card within 30 days of account opening3. Legend, Icon and X tiers include exclusive access to entertainment, events and experiences.

Additional benefits when using the Unity by Hard Rock Mastercard include:

Earn an extra 10,000 Unity Points when spending $1,000 within 90 days of account opening on purchases outside of participating Hard Rock properties 4

within 90 days of account opening on purchases outside of participating Hard Rock properties Earn an extra 5,000 Tier Credits with $5,000 annual spend5

U.S.-based members can apply for the credit card online or during their next visit to a participating U.S. Hard Rock location. New members can sign up for Unity at unity.hardrock.com.

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 74 countries spanning 313 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. Its Unity by Hard Rock global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties around the world. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 88,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. HRI became the first privately-owned gaming company designated a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021 and has since been honored fourfold. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming and Entertainment Industry. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB-) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com .

1For new accounts, as of October 2024: Variable Purchase APR of 19.24%, 23.24%, 27.24%, 30.24%, and 33.24% based on your credit worthiness at the time of account opening and the Prime Rate. Balance Transfer APR of 26.99%. Cash Advance APR of 34.24%. Minimum Interest Charge is $3. Balance Transfer Fee of the greater of $10 or 5% of the transfer. Cash Advance Fee of the greater of $10 or 5% of the advance. Foreign Transaction Fee of 3% of the transaction in US dollars.

2Earn a total of 5 Unity™ Points per $1 spent at participating Hard Rock non-casino properties: Earn 3 Unity™ Points when you present the Unity by Hard Rock loyalty card and earn an additional 2 Unity™ Points when you pay for your qualifying purchases with your Unity™ by Hard Rock Mastercard®, for a total of 5 Unity™ Points. Earn a total of 4 Unity™ Points per $1 on non-gaming spend at participating Hard Rock Casino Properties: Earn 1 Unity™ Point when you present the Unity™ by Hard Rock loyalty card and earn an additional 3 Unity™ Points when you pay for your qualifying purchases with your Unity™ by Hard Rock Mastercard®, for a total of 4 Unity™ Points. Earn a total of 2 Unity™ Points per $1 spent at restaurants and grocery stores. Earn a total of 1 Unity™ Point per $1 spent on all other purchases. Purchases at Hard Rock locations are not combinable with 2X Unity™ Points at restaurants and grocery stores. Offer is exclusive to Unity™ by Hard Rock Mastercard® Credit Card holders enrolled in the Unity™ by Hard Rock loyalty program. For offers associated with a specific category, earnings will only be awarded if the merchant code for the purchase matches a category eligible for the offer. Each merchant is assigned a code by a third party that indicates the merchant's area of business. Comenity Capital Bank does not have the ability to control assignment of merchant codes. Purchase of tickets to Hard Rock live entertainment events, group events, packaged and discounted rates will earn 1 Unity™ Point per $1 spent. For a list of participating locations, please visit https://unity.hardrock.com/discover/locations. This loyalty program is provided by Hard Rock and its terms may change at any time. For full Loyalty Terms and Conditions, please see unity.hardrock.com/credit-card/terms.

3Valid one time only. Offer is exclusive to Unity™ by Hard Rock Mastercard® Credit Card holders enrolled in the Unity™ by Hard Rock loyalty program. This loyalty program is provided by Hard Rock and its terms may change at any time. For full Loyalty Terms and Conditions, please see unity.hardrock.com/credit-card/terms.

4Valid one time only. Offer is exclusive to Unity™ by Hard Rock Mastercard® Credit Card holders enrolled in the Unity™ by Hard Rock loyalty program. For offers associated with a specific category, earnings will only be awarded if the merchant code for the purchase matches a category eligible for the offer. Each merchant is assigned a code by a third party that indicates the merchant's area of business. Comenity Capital Bank does not have the ability to control assignment of merchant codes. Maximum of 10,000 Unity Points. This loyalty program is provided by Hard Rock and its terms may change at any time. For full Loyalty Terms and Conditions, please see unity.hardrock.com/credit-card/terms.

5Limit of once per calendar year. Offer is exclusive to Unity™ by Hard Rock Mastercard® Credit Card holders enrolled in the Unity™ by Hard Rock loyalty program. Maximum of 5,000 tier credits per calendar year. This loyalty program is provided by Hard Rock and its terms may change at any time. For full Loyalty Terms and Conditions, please see unity.hardrock.com/credit-card/terms.

Must be twenty-one (21) years of age or older to gamble. Must be eighteen (18) years of age or older in Florida to participate in Bingo and Poker. Must be eighteen (18) years of age or older in the Dominican Republic. Hard Rock offers PlayersEdge information to its patrons to encourage responsible gaming at all participating locations. Bet with your head, not over it. If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, in CA, IL, NJ, NV, Punta Cana, VA call: 1-800-GAMBLER (426-2537) or ncpgambling.org; FL: 1-888-ADMIT-IT (236-4848) or gamblinghelp.org, Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling; IN: 1-800-994-8448; OH: 1-800-589-9966.

Credit card offers are subject to credit approval.

Unity™ by Hard Rock Mastercard® Credit Card Accounts are issued by Comenity Capital Bank pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.

SOURCE Hard Rock International