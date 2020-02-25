Hard Rock International Appoints Broad Street Licensing Group To Expand Licensed Products Globally

"We are excited to be working with the Broad Street Licensing Group to bring iconic Hard Rock experiences to fans' kitchens and backyard barbecues through our signature foods and musically inspired culinary tools and accessories," said Mark Linduski, Director of Licensing at Hard Rock International. "Working with BSLG will aid Hard Rock in the continued expansion of our retail distribution and brand presence worldwide."

Hard Rock will work with BSLG to extend the brand's consumer reach through targeted products that emphasize the brand's DNA, which is deeply rooted in music and entertainment. New products will make their debut to consumers worldwide through key retailers in 2020.

"Hard Rock International is an iconic brand that is known throughout the world for its one-of-a-kind brand experience, along with a universally-recognized guitar-shaped design," said Bill Cross, Senior Vice President of Business Development at BSLG. "Through our work with the brand, we will look to highlight the restaurant's iconic image along with its fresh, high-quality menu items to bring fans a complete line of licensed foods and beverages, including pre-cooked ribs and meals, ready-to-drink cocktails and desserts. Those looking to bring iconic rock gear into their kitchen will also be able to purchase cookware, kitchen utensils and all the barbecue tools needed to make Hard Rock a part of their home cooking and entertaining experience."

With a proven track record in global brand licensing, BSLG was honored with the 2019 Licensing International Awards "Best Licensed Products" award in the Food and Beverage category. This honor further highlights the company's expansive programs developed in the casual dining space.

About Hard Rock®:

With venues in 76 countries spanning 262 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About Broad Street Licensing Group:

Broad Street Licensing Group (BSLG) is consistently named to License! Global's top global licensing agencies. The agency creates meaningful and impactful products for consumer brands, manufacturers, and retailers through licensing. Its agency has worked with some of the world's best-known and most-respected consumer brands, manufacturers and restaurants in the United States and globally including BIC USA, Burger King, Culinary Institute of America, Farm Rich Foods, Guinness, Maxim, Old World Spices, Playboy, SeaPack, Steak 'n Shake, Tony Roma's and Unilever.

