Hard Rock International Appoints J&M Brands To Expand Licensed Products In Europe

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International has appointed J&M Brands, a recognized category leader in brand extension licensing in Europe, to represent the legendary dining, entertainment and hospitality brand and further expand Hard Rock's® retail presence throughout Europe. This partnership will introduce Hard Rock branded products in multiple categories including home textiles, luggage and bags, housewares, electronics and premium apparel for the first time to the European market.

"We are excited to partner with J&M Brands to extend Hard Rock's consumer reach in product categories that emphasize our music and entertainment roots," said Mark Linduski, Director of Licensing at Hard Rock International. "Through J&M Brands' long-term relationships with retailers and licensees, we will introduce a fresh collection of unique and innovative, lifestyle products that have never been available before for our European fans. We look forward to the new opportunities that will emerge as we work with J&M to expand our retail distribution and strengthen our brand presence worldwide."

"Hard Rock is a cultural phenomenon and it's an honor to be partnering with such an iconic brand," said Monique Beck, Co-Founder of J&M Brands. "We believe Hard Rock represents a great opportunity for licensees and are excited to expand their footprint throughout Europe with new product categories and licensed promotions. We can't wait to start bringing the Hard Rock experience into people's homes and beyond."

To learn more about potential licensing opportunities with Hard Rock, contact Mark Linduski, Director of Licensing for Hard Rock International, at [email protected]. For additional information on the Hard Rock brand, please visit www.hardrock.com.

About Hard Rock®

With venues in 76 countries spanning 256 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2020, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity. In 2020 and 2019, they were named Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and also in 2019, America's Best Large Employers. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About J&M Brands B.V.:

J&M Brands B.V. is a dynamic company founded in 2012 by Jannienke Mulder and Monique Beck. Within a short period J&M Brands has built up an impressive portfolio with many globally beloved brands such as: Hello Kitty, emoji ©, Miraculous, Care Bears, Sesame Street, Mr. Bean, Love Is, Hard Rock, Elephant Parade and many more. The founders Jannienke Mulder and Monique Beck are two creative women, with over 25 years of experience in licensing, brand management and marketing. Each with her own strength, they are perfectly able to position a brand in the European market, create targeted brand awareness and lift a brand to a new level. They do this with a professional, passionate, personal and powerful approach that focuses on profitable results. J&M Brands B.V. is an all-around partner that has an undeniable expertise in brand license. For more information, please email Monique Beck at [email protected] and Jannienke Mulder at [email protected].

