Hard Rock International Appoints Shelley Williams as Director of Global Sales for Meetings & Events

In her most recent role as Vice President of Sales at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, Williams was the opening sales leader at the largest corporate operating hotel for the brand. In that role, she was responsible for the recruitment and ongoing training of the sales team while leading hospitality sales and convention services and serving as a key post-pandemic business recovery leader.

"Shelley's overall experience and her intimate knowledge of our brand will be an invaluable asset to Hard Rock International especially as we continue to evolve the global sales and marketing effort in the meetings and events space," said Danielle Babilino, Senior Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing for Hard Rock International.

"It is a privilege to continue working with one of the world's most globally recognized brands," said Shelley Williams, Director Global Sales – Meetings & Events for Hard Rock International. "This exciting new role will allow me to bring innovative ideas and opportunities to our ever-growing global portfolio of hotels."

Williams holds a Bachelor of Social Sciences degree with a specialty in International Business from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada. Additionally, she has Executive Certificates in CRM/Business Strategies from the Universidad de Montevideo, Motevideo, Uruguay and Hospitality and Tourism Management from Florida Atlantic University.

