Hard Rock International Appoints Todd Hricko as Senior Vice President & Head of Global Hotel Development

Hricko joined the Hard Rock brand in 2014 serving as vice president of business development for Hard Rock Hotels, where he spearheaded the development of the Hard Rock Hotels portfolio throughout the United States and Canada. During this time, he played an essential role in identifying strategic markets and sites to develop, managing contract negotiations for the brand and leading negotiations for management agreements in key markets, such as New York City, New Orleans, Atlanta and Daytona Beach. He also participated in the development of Hard Rock's new upscale select-service brand – Reverb by Hard Rock.

"Todd's extensive experience in the acquisition, disposition, financing and development of hotels and vacation ownership resorts makes him an asset to the Hard Rock International brand," states Jon Lucas, chief operating officer for Hard Rock International. "We greatly value his hard work and dedication to the brand and we look forward to him bringing Hard Rock International to new global heights."

Before joining Hard Rock International, Hricko was vice president of development of Wyndham Hotel Group. This experience not only expanded his professional portfolio, but also afforded him long-term relationships with national owners and development partners in the industry.

The promotion of Todd Hricko comes as the Hard Rock Hotels portfolio actively expands in key cities and destinations across the globe, ranging from the Maldives and New Orleans to London and China. For more information on Hard Rock International, please visit www.hardrock.com.

Hard Rock International

With venues in 75 countries, including 181 cafes, 25 hotels and 11 casinos, Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's greatest collection of music memorabilia, which is displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock is also known for its collectible fashion and music-related merchandise, Hard Rock Live performance venues and an award-winning website. HRI owns the global trademark for all Hard Rock brands. The company owns, operates and franchises Cafes in iconic cities including London, New York, San Francisco, Sydney and Dubai. HRI also owns, licenses and/or manages hotel/casino properties worldwide. Destinations include the company's two most successful Hotel and Casino properties in Tampa and Hollywood, FL., both owned and operated by HRI parent company The Seminole Tribe of Florida, as well as other exciting locations including Bali, Cancun, Ibiza, Las Vegas, and San Diego. Upcoming new Hard Rock Cafe locations include St. Petersburg, Fortaleza, Casablanca and Chengdu. New Hard Rock hotel, casino or hotel-casino projects include Atlanta, Atlantic City, Berlin, Budapest, London, Los Cabos, Maldives, New York City, Ottawa, Dalian and Haikou in China. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com.

For More Media Information:

Jill Trudeau / Erin Owens

The Zimmerman Agency • 850.668.2222

hardrock-pr@zimmerman.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hard-rock-international-appoints-todd-hricko-as-senior-vice-president--head-of-global-hotel-development-300624984.html

SOURCE Hard Rock International